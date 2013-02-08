If Last’s claims about the impending population crash are fanciful, his claim that fertility decline will lead to economic collapse is completely ridiculous. Economic projections that incorporate the Census population projections show per capita income rising by 61 percent over the next thirty years. It is certainly possible the average American many not see their fair share of this rise in income, but that’s not a fertility problem, it’s an inequality problem.

Last wants more homegrown American babies, and he wants them now.

Last’s worldview, however, does not allow for such complications. To him every problem is somehow caused by fertility decline. He is truly the man with a hammer who sees nails everywhere. Which makes it all the more peculiar when he rejects or refuses to consider some of the more obvious steps we might take to solve the problem, such as it is.

Take immigration. If you want more bodies in the U.S., why not support immigration reform, as well as generally higher immigration levels? Immigration to the U.S. and the higher fertility of immigrants, particularly Hispanics, is already contributing to population growth and elevating the country’s fertility rate. But Last claims this is not a solution. Declining fertility rates outside the U.S., particularly in Mexico, means that these countries soon won’t have any immigrants to send us. He also claims that those immigrants, once settled in the U.S., would lose their relatively high fertility rates since fertility decline is inescapable in America. So, he more or less says, why bother? These objections are so weak that you might suspect Last just isn’t very interested in seeing more immigrants in the country.

No, what he wants is more homegrown American babies, and he wants them now. OK then, how to do it? Here things get a bit tricky. The reasons that fertility has declined, Last believes, include: increasing levels of higher education, which both delay marriage and make it more costly to raise a child; the liberation of women; the spread of contraception; and shifting social norms related to premarital sex and cohabitation, which have broken the iron triangle linking sex, marriage and childbearing. It would be hard to argue for turning back the clock on these advances, and Last, to his credit, doesn’t even try. He argues instead that we should make it easier for people to have all the children they want by reducing the costs of child-rearing. Fair enough. In this cost-cutting spirit, how about paid family and medical leave, flexible work schedules and, especially, affordable, quality child care? Expanding government programs to make college more affordable would also bring down the higher education costs of child-rearing and encourage parents to have as many children as they desire.

But these obvious proposals are rejected out of hand by Last. His solution is to exempt parents from part or all of their payroll taxes. (Have three kids and you pay nothing at all!) The resulting funding shortfall for Social Security and Medicare, not to mention inevitable political conflict arising from the creation of two classes of taxpayers, could kill off both programs pretty fast. But those possibilities do not seem to bother Last. (He refers to Social Security at one point as a “Ponzi scheme.”) His other proposals are so fanciful and eclectic that they seem little more than quixotic Band-Aids. “[E]liminate college’s role as a credentialing machine by allowing employers to give their own tests to prospective workers,” he wrote in the Journal. We should also improve the highway system so folks can afford to live farther outside of town and raise their young’uns in a healthful atmosphere.