Michael Bloomberg has been accused, during his long tenure as New York’s top executive, of seeking to play many roles other than the one to which he was elected. When he pushed aside the previous term-limit stipulations, “King” was bandied about most often. (It also comes to mind when you take a gander at his "baronial" decorating style.) Another favorite, thanks to his bans of cigarettes and soft drinks (and his hoped-for one of Styrofoam), is “Nanny.”

But if we’re going to caricature Bloomberg with a job title inside the frame of reference of the average kindergartener—and after eleven years of the same guy at the same job, this is the kind of article the press is forced to write—the correct one to use these days is Fairy Godmother. It’s a role Bloomberg has settled into as he’s realized the limitations of democracy: As he prepares to give up dreams of a crown, increasingly, what he has sought to do—and what we the public have come to hope for from him—is to wave a wand (or a wallet) and magically change everything into something fancier, safer, better. New York City, rounding the corner into the final years of Bloomberg’s last term, is filled with new sparkling castles and well-heeled Europeans who like to dance in large gaudy rooms—just like something out of Grimm’s or Perrault (or Disney, as anti-gentrification critics love to point out). And, as is seldom noted about but equally true of his fairy tale counterparts, Bloomberg isn’t especially interested in consulting the beneficiaries of his largesse about what their vision of a better life might be

Most recently, the mayor has set his charitable sights on gun control, as anyone who watched the Super Bowl would have seen in this ad he funded. But Bloomberg has always been a philanthropic guy. Even before he made his fortune, friends remember him sending checks to the NAACP, just as his very middle class father had. He gave on a grand scale once he’d become uber-wealthy, setting up the Bloomberg Philanthropies Foundation. Once he became the wealthiest elected official in United States history (even fairy godmothers treat themselves to something special every once in a while) he broadened his reach, giving to more city-based charities. Bloomberg told critics that he wasn’t trying to gain political allies with his expanded giving; rather, he came into contact with more worthy causes thanks to the requirements of the job.

Whatever you might think of his more run-of-the-mill plutocratic instincts, it’s worth considering Bloomberg’s approach to the city’s budget. Elected as a Republican, at least in name, the new mayor not only raised property taxes (part of what’s helped all those glittering castles go up, and which has transformed who can afford to own in the city), but he also took a scythe to the bottom line of a city facing a deficit of $6 billion by initially cutting across all agencies except police and fire—but made up for it by giving private gifts to many of the arts organizations whose budgets he’d cut. His deputy Patti Harris told New York’s Chris Smith that “He doesn’t mix up private philanthropy with the city’s budget.” And yet the mayor’s office dramatically expanded a public-private partnership that allowed him to even more directly shape what kind of social programs New York has invested in. One of his largest gifts to the fund has been for a program meant to help young minority men get a step ahead, a worthy cause that also, conveniently, might assuage anyone inclined to criticize his administration’s unprecedented stop-and-frisk program as racial profiling of those same young minority men.