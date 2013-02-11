"I don't have any problem with a path to citizenship"

That’s not as blandly neutral as it sounds. “Hispanics who get on government programs are doing only a little better than they were in the old country,” Ailes elaborates. “Fox News Latino will show people how opportunities exist, that whenever we are overregulated, or there is too much government, we lose freedom. We lose power. That is, historically, one hundred percent true.”

History aside, there is logic to it. “Latinos tend to doubt deeply big government,” says Jorge Ramos, the head anchor at Univision. “Remember, we are coming from countries in Latin America where we are so used to corruption.”

There are other issues too, like abortion and religion, where Hispanics’ views tend to align more closely with the GOP. After the presidential election, a Hispanic Leadership Network poll of four swing states found an average gap of 13 points between Latinos who considered themselves conservative and Latinos who actually voted for Romney. Ailes wants these people not just visiting Fox News Latino, but watching Fox News, too.

“I happen to think that the Latino audience is an essentially traditional audience and will go to Fox News for traditional American values,” Ailes says.





The hitch, of course, is immigration. “Unless the Republican Party changes its position on immigration, it doesn’t matter what they do on other issues,” Ramos says. The challenge is the same for Fox News.

“They are too far gone as a brand,” says Alex Nogales, president of the National Hispanic Media Coalition. “My generation is never going to forget what they’ve done, what they continue to do even now. They have enticed an audience to be prejudicial and discriminatory.”

Ailes knows Fox needs a new message on immigration, even as Fox News Latino draws attention to other issues. “Republicans haven’t used the right language,” Ailes says. “They keep talking about illegal immigration.”

“I think the word ‘illegal immigration’ is a false name,” he continues. “You are talking about two separate issues. One is sovereignty. . . . The media trying to make America feel guilty because we want borders—that, to me, is complete bullshit. Immigration is a separate issue. . . . We should all defend sovereignty, then take a Judeo-Christian approach to immigration. I don’t have any problem with a path to citizenship.”

Rubio has recently taken up a similar line, supporting a path to citizenship only after the Obama administration takes additional steps to enforce immigration laws. But nowhere has the rhetorical problem that Ailes describes been more apparent than on Fox News. “OBAMA ADMINISTRATION HALTS DEPORTATIONS FOR UNDOCUMENTED CHILDREN,” read Fox News Latino’s headline on an A.P. story last summer. As Media Matters pointed out, Fox Nation, the red-meat section of FoxNews.com, headlined the same wire story: “OBAMA ADMINISTRATION BYPASSES CONGRESS, TO GIVE IMMUNITY, STOPS DEPORTING YOUNGER ILLEGALS.”

“There’s an assumption that Fox News Latino is softer on Latinos than Fox News in general,” Ailes says. “That’s ridiculous.” Whether Fox’s Hispanic audience will note a difference remains to be seen. So far, Ailes insists, things are going well—but he’d rather not let his competitors in on his secrets. “I don’t want to get into strategic thinking on this,” he says. “If these dumb bastards invent their own channel, I’m not going to help them.”

