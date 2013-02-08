Some of Boehner’s Republican colleagues have a rather different view. “We’ve tried to replace sequester with other things, but it seems now that a large portion of our conference is [resigned] to the fact that sequestration is OK,” Pat Rooney, a Republican from Florida, said in an interview with Politico. “It’s not. It’s dangerous, a huge mistake, a threat to our liberty … and I think that we should consider any and all options that don’t include hollowing out our military.” Rooney has plenty of company, and not only in the House. In a press conference Wednesday, three high-profile Republican Senators—Lindsey Graham, Jim Inhofre, and John McCain—spoke out against the defense cuts and called for finding alternatives. “We got into this mess together,” Graham said, “and we’re going to have to get out together.”

The issue in the state capitals is Medicaid, the government health insurance for low-income people. The states administer it, while the federal government provides the majority of the funding. Obamacare calls upon states to expand the program, so that it covers all people in low-income households. (Today, only certain categories of people, like children and pregnant women, automatically qualify.) But Obamacare does not require states to take this step. And while the law entices states to participate by calling on the federal government to pay nearly the entire cost of the expansion, conservatives have been urging Republican governors to reject the expansion—because, they say, it would reinforce Obamacare, increase the size of government, and leave states on the hook for whatever costs the federal government doesn’t cover. “The states should expore better ways of providing catastrophic health insurance for those without coverage,” Andrew Wilson, a resident fellow at the Show-Me Institute, wrote in the Weekly Standard. “And they should be smart enough to know that the offer of free money usually means a one-way ticket to financial ruin.”

Governors in fifteen states, most of them solidly Republican, have heeded this advice and indicated they will oppose a Medicaid expansion. Among the first was Rick Perry, governor of Texas, who said he didn’t want Texas to become “a mere appendage of the federal government when it comes to health care.” But in just the last month, three Republican governors have broken ranks and said they ant their states to participate in the Medicaid expansion. Two of them, Jan Brewer of Arizona and John Kasich of Ohio, have impeccable conservative credentials. The third, Rick Snyder of Michigan, is more ideologically heterodox but has frequently pleased conservatives, most memorably when he signed a right-to-work law—driving a stake into the heart of organized labor, right in its home state. All of them cited the same rationale: They don’t like Obamacare, they said, but their states would be foolish to reject the expansion and infusion of federal money that comes with it.

That “takes $13 billion of Ohioans’ federal tax dollars out of our state and gives it to other states,” Kasich said, “where it will go to work helping to rev up some other state’s economy instead of Ohio’s.” Brewer said “Saying ‘no’ to this plan would not save these federal dollars from being spent or direct them to deficit reduction.” Concluded Snyder: “This makes sense for the physical and fiscal health of Michigan.”

These decisions have provoked condemnation from the highest perches of the conservative movement. The editors of National Review said Kasich’s decision “fails the test of leadership.” The Journal editors called the Republican governors “Obamacare flippers,” singling out Brewer for endorsing the “rip off” of American taxpayers. Americans for Prosperity has called on Arizonans to protest Brewer’s decision. But Brewer, Kasich, and the rest haven’t lost their nerve—or their conservative convictions. They’ve simply encountered reality: Tea Party slogans sound great until they interfere with other governing priorities, disturb their constituents, or invite a political backlash.