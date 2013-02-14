But it also acquired other uses, as an identity document and legal evidence of parentage, and that made it party to one of our culture’s biggest collective lies. As adoption became more formalized in the early twentieth century, officials began issuing one certificate with the birth mother’s name, then another naming the adoptive parents. In a spasm of mid-century morality, states saw fit to seal that original certificate, thinking that it would lessen the stigma of illegitimacy and infertility. The upshot was that well-meaning parents, who wanted to withhold the fact of adoption from their children, could invoke the birth certificate as proof. Adult adoptees have pressured states to release these original certificates, and those who see theirs find the experience important and moving.

These are the secrets, canards, and conflicting missions that gave rise to today’s birth certificate, and its deceptions continue to complicate the lives of a remarkably large number of children. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, more than 61,000 infants were born in 2010 as the result of in vitro fertilization. Nearly 8,000 of these pregnancies came from donor eggs. An estimated 1,400 babies were carried by surrogates. There are no good estimates of how many children are fathered by sperm donors, although back in 1988, someone arrived at the figure of 30,000 a year.

The birth certificate has never been a reliable genealogical record, though it sure looks like one.

Every now and then, it becomes apparent just how inadequate the certificate is to its task. This happened recently in New Jersey, when a husband and wife who had tried to have children naturally, and could not, contracted with both a surrogate and an anonymous egg donor. They sought a pre-birth order directing that the wife be listed as “mother” from the get-go, even though she had neither a genetic nor a gestational connection to the child. The courts were OK with this, initially, but the state’s bureau of vital statistics balked. What resulted was more than three years of hassles, roping in not just the state Supreme Court and legislature, but also Governor Chris Christie. Eventually, the wife had to resort to adoption proceedings, while the father, who had been the father all along, did not.

These legal train wrecks happen because vital statisticians see the birth certificate as serving public health, family lawyers see it as cementing parental status, and politicians see the problems of the nontraditional family as something from which to run hard. The certificate is, at one and the same time, the thing you bring to soccer practice to prove your daughter’s age—and a key part of collecting crucial data about birth. Nowadays, the birth certificate is an opportunity to capture information about prematurity, prenatal care, complications of delivery, obstetrical practices, and maternal risk factors such as obesity and smoking. These facts are passed along to a public that eagerly wishes to know the risks associated with prenatal behavior and delivery methods. If a surrogate is excluded from the certificate, it theoretically should be possible to record the details of her pregnancy and delivery, but whether this happens varies from state to state.

And consider how strange it is that we gather nuanced data on a mother’s education or Hispanic origins or use of government-funded groceries, and ignore an egg that that didn’t come from her. All told, there can be as many as five people contributing to a birth by assisted reproduction: egg donor, surrogate, sperm donor, legal mother, legal father. We know that genetic history foretells a lot about well-being. We know that the genome unfolds, or “expresses” itself, in the womb. So a surrogate has an impact on children’s health, and so do donors, at birth and thereafter. If you’ve ever gone for a physical, you’ve been asked about your family history: breast cancer, heart conditions, strokes. It’s a problem if tens of thousands of people are walking around thinking they are related to the wrong parents.