Right now, if you're in a Kentucky jail on an erroneous conviction of armed robbery or rape, your only hope is that a judge will decide to agree to grant you the DNA test that could set you free. It does not matter that a jailhouse informant who testified that Virgil had confessed to him was later proven in appeals to have lied on the witness stand about being in the same cell as Virgil. Never mind that Virgil's ex-girlfriend, who testified against him, was later revealed to be mentally ill, or that the physical evidence used against him was not even tested for blood type, let alone DNA.

"It knocked out of the wind of me, because I was looking forward to something good finally happening to me," says Virgil about the judge's reversed decision, speaking over the phone from Kentucky State Reformatory. "But I have to be positive, because anything negative can be harmful in this environment, stressful as it is."

Under the proposed law, Virgil wouldn't have to depend on the whims of a single judge. But the bill wouldn't help everyone. Drug offenders are exempt, to allay fears that the courts would be jammed with petitions for DNA tests. Given that in 2010, 25 percent of Kentucky inmates were imprisoned for drug convictions, this is not a small exclusion. Schickel says it was the price he had to pay. "We crafted this bill in way so that it would do the most good and actually have a chance to being passed," he says. "I didn't want perfect to be the enemy of the good."

Kentucky's current DNA law almost kept Kerry Porter imprisoned. "I almost didn't make it," he says. Porter was serving a 60 year-sentence in Eastern Kentucky Correctional Complex for murder. He wouldn't have been eligible for parole until 2040. But the KIP reviewed his case in 1996, and got a judge to agree to give a test. Getting a pro-test decision for those not on death row is extremely rare, but the judge had little choice after even attorney who had convicted Porter said he had made a mistake. The test showed that DNA left at the crime scene belonged to another man.

As a result of that and other exculpatory evidence, Porter left prison in December 2011 after almost 15 years behind bars. "I spent 15 years reading that law, he says. "The only way I made it was that both the prosecutor and defense entered an agreement, so the judge agreed." Porter is now trying to enter school to become a paralegal. "I know some people in jail, innocent like me, that I have to go back and help out," he says. Schickel doesn't think there are many innocent people in jail, but he thinks we need to make sure: "The only thing everyone in the system has—prosecutors, judges, defenders, all of us—is an interest in justice. This is a matter of simple fairness."