[W]hen faced with a budget cut, the bureaucrat translates it into bad news for members of Congress who are powerful enough to restore the amount eliminated. In other words, he chops where it will hurt constituents the most, not the least. At the local government level, this is most often done by threatening reductions in fire and police protection…. The bureaucrat will almost always say that a budget cut is sure to result in the loss of jobs. The directly threatened employees will then write their congressman, who will almost certainly vote to restore the funds….

But when Charlie wrote this passage he wasn’t contemplating cuts of the magnitude embodied in the sequester—$1.2 trillion over 10 years, which translates into immediate domestic discretionary cuts of 9 percent. (The defense cuts would be 13 percent.) Nor was he contemplating that these cuts would be made during a recovery as fragile as the one we have today. Cuts in spending by the Pentagon and state and local governments already caused the economy to contract during the last quarter of 2012. “A cut of these dimensions is going to be harmful to the economy,” Charlie told me, and calculating the extent of the sequester’s effects is going to be especially difficult.

If the economy contracts a second time during the present quarter, the U.S. economy will be back in recession. Perhaps naively, when the news about last quarter’s contraction came out I concluded that the Republicans would quickly agree to cancel (or at least postpone) the sequester. They don’t want a recession, do they? Since Obama’s a lame duck, then couldn’t even capitalize on it to deny him another term. But the current Republican strategy appears to be: We don’t care if we cause a recession. We just want to cut the hell out of government spending. Even if it means cutting the hell out of defense spending.

I still don’t believe Republicans will be able to pursue for very long a strategy to cut Pentagon spending by 13 percent in 2013 and 8 percent thereafter. But I’m impressed by how long they’ve held their ground. The Wall Street Journal editorial page talks a good game when it calls this “The Unscary Sequester.” The sequester, it says, “will help the economy by leaving more capital for private investment.” The Journal, at least in this instance, rejects what Paul Krugman calls “weaponized Keynesianism,” i.e., the idea that defense spending, and only defense spending, can stimulate a weakened economy. But even the Journal concedes that the cuts are “troublesome” with respect to national security.

But you want to know what the impact of those domestic cuts will be. Here’s what the White House is now predicting: 70,000 kids dropped from Head Start, up to 2,100 fewer food inspections, up to 373,000 “seriously mentally ill” people untreated, more than a thousand FBI agents let go, about a thousand fewer criminal cases prosecuted (as hundreds of prosecutors are furloughed), a thousand fewer research grants from the National Science Foundation (affecting 12,000 scientists), about 1,200 fewer workplace inspections, four million fewer Meals on Wheels for senior citizens, cuts in emergency unemployment compensation of up to 9.4 percent….