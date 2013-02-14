Is photography dying? No, not exactly. But the mysteries of the darkroom are by some accounts nearly extinct. And in the age of the smartphone, the art of photography sometimes seems to be vanishing in a cloud of digitalization, with the formal concerns that used to absorb even the sophisticated amateur dissolving as all images become more or less equal. Photography, not yet 200 years old, has already had an almost preposterously packed history, and now, several generations after photographers first claimed prime real estate in the museums and the art galleries, the old distinctions between photography and other media are eroding in a climate where many of the most influential artists use a variety of media, sometimes almost interchangeably.

Getting a fix on the state of photography demands an improbable combination of the skills of both a social scientist and an aesthete, but people can’t help trying. Aperture, the magazine founded in 1952 in large measure to fight the battle on behalf of photography as an art, has now jumped into the breach, with a coordinated relaunch of the print magazine and the publication of the Aperture Magazine Anthology—The Minor White Years: 1952-1976, which surveys the best work from the first phase of the magazine’s storied history. Aperture’s spring issue rides off in half a dozen directions, and what may at first look like the bold strokes of an editorial team in full command of its powers pretty soon suggests the guy who is so determined to be the life of the party that he fails to notice that the party is over. In a prefatory note, editor Michael Famighetti and his colleagues announce that “all bets are on for the medium,” a remark I imagine would make any true gambler feel uneasy. They have given the nod to the latest in sleek high-kitsch photocollage by Michele Abeles, they reprise the mid-century snapshot aesthetic of Gary Winogrand, and they include an interview with Jeff Wall, the art world superstar whose large-scale photographs are often based on traditional paintings. I am left wondering if there is anything that the editors of Aperture don’t find to their liking, so that what they may regard as their openmindedness eventually seems a little like mindlessness. The issue is titled “Hello, Photography,” and I detect a note of desperation in the forced jollity of that greeting, as if photography were some monster to be assuaged with a show of good cheer. The desperation is not unfounded, because in a world where photographic images are ubiquitous a photography magazine can seem redundant if not irrelevant.





Any attempt to grapple with photography must begin with its ubiquity. At a time when there is a tendency to dismiss all talk of distinctions when it comes to cultural matters, there can be something almost prophetic about photography’s tendency to break down distinctions—between high and low, formalist and populist, art and reportage, the professional and the amateur, the look of the old analog technology and the look of the newer digital technology. The thing about photography is that from the very beginning it was inextricably if imperfectly intertwined with the fate of popular culture, and one of the fascinations of the new anthology of writings from the first decades of Aperture is in seeing that there was always a struggle to release photography from utilitarianism—or at least to understand how the materialism of photography might be reshaped as personal expression. The photographer Minor White, was the co-founder amd guiding spirit of the magazine. While his interest in using the camera as a vehicle for mystical or spiritual expression has always made some people uneasy, White can sound extraordinarily open to a variety of possibilities when he writes in 1952 that “the strictly photographic approach is to use everything visible” and that “the camera is unsurpassed at eternalizing (or at least arresting) the transitory.”

The interesting thing about the old Aperture—with a design that was as elegant and ascetic as the new magazine is brash and bold—is that White and an inner circle that included the photographer Ansel Adams and the historians Beaumont and Nancy Newhall were always grappling with photography’s ubiquity and how they might discover within that ubiquity something unique. Nancy Newhall sounds almost astonishingly contemporary when she writes, in the very first issue in 1952: “Perhaps the old literacy of words is dying and a new literacy of images is being born. Perhaps the printed page will disappear and even our records be kept in images and sounds.” She does not rage against this possibility so much as she suspects that we are not quite ready for it, because, as she says, “We are not yet taught to read photographs as we read words.” Of course reading, whether of photographs or words, ought to be an active process, grounded in fundamental decisions about what to read and how to read it. In 1962, White published an essay on the question of how people react to photographs, including comic vignettes of various responses, including those who exclaim “I Just Love It!” or “It’s Been Done Before” and personalities he dubbed “The Changers” and “The Bluffers.” He wanted viewers to grapple with what was there in the photograph, but that doesn’t really answer the question of what to do when there’s very little there there.