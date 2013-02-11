The basics. "Slowly and steadily, Benedict made it clear that he continued to uphold the teaching of the Church: that anti-Semitism is incompatible with Christianity, and that the State of Israel has legitimacy in the world community," said Xavier University's Dr. Peter A. Huff, an expert in Catholic studies. Although Benedict did not necessarily allow that Jews would ultimately be saved, he insisted that it was not Catholics' mission to convert them. Deborah Dwork, a professor of Holocaust history at Clark University, was a little more lukewarm. "There are a number of Jewish communities that feel that he has reached out to them and has sought to maintain the tradition of a special relationship between Judaism and Catholicism—‘you are the root, we are the branch,'" she said. "I am not part of that group. As a historian, my own analysis is that it is a far more complicated and fraught legacy."

Pope Pius XII. After initially putting it on hold, Benedict continued John Paul's goal of making Pius, the pope from 1939 to 1958 who has been widely accused of not speaking out or doing enough to protect the Jews of Europe during the Holocaust, a saint. He opened the door to Pius' beatification in 2009, paving the way toward eventual canonization. "Mussolini himself thought that the Pope did worse than Mussolini's own parish priest from his little village," said Dwork. She continued: "The Church can beatify and canonize whomever it wishes. That is the Church's department. My department, as a Holocaust historian, is to weigh in on the history of Pope Pius XII, and I know well that Pope Pius XII did far less than he ever could have done to save Jews." Huff downplayed the controversy somewhat: "It is true that Benedict and many Catholics continue to venerate Pius, and Benedict has been quite clear in his intent to move forward the canonization of Pius. But that seems to be on the slow track. Now, with the news of today, we wonder if that will stall indefinitely."

Vatican II. Besides being an important event in Catholic history, Pope John XXIII's Second Vatican Council (1962-65) was a watershed in Catholic-Jewish relations. Among other things, it approved a document stating that Jews, both at the time and forever after, were and are not in particular responsible for Jesus's death—a repudiation of millennia of Catholic dogma. In fact, Benedict helped write Vatican II's documents as a young, relatively liberal bishop. As Pope, Benedict reached out to several conservative Catholic groups that have not fully assimilated Vatican II's teachings. Still, on paper—and more than just on paper—like John Paul before him, Benedict reigned over a Vatican that, in the spirit of Vatican II, was self-consciously more progressive than ever before.

The Latin Mass. Vatican II put vernacular Masses on a much higher footing than the traditional Latin Mass. This seeming internal Church matter nonetheless pleased the Jewish community greatly, because parts of the Latin Mass can be interpreted as supersessionist—advocating that Jesus and his teachings superseded Judaism—and because the Latin Mass' Good Friday liturgy refers to "perfidis Judaeis," "the faithless Jews." But both John Paul and Benedict—who turned conservative after the 1968 student protests—worked to rejuvenate the Latin Mass, culminating in Benedict's 2007 decree that priests no longer require special permission to perform it. However, according to Huff, this does not include the Good Friday section. "Benedict said this Mass will not be used on Good Friday," Huff explained. "He said the most controversial part of the old Latin Mass—that had been dealt with by John XXIII, and after Vatican II, the Catholic Church is not going to use those prayers." But this was not everything that worried Jews could have hoped for: "The unfortunate thing," Huff added, "is [Benedict] did not directly address the very question. It would have been helpful if he would have said, ‘These prayers are no longer representative of Church teaching.'" A spokesperson for Opus Dei, the conservative Catholic institution, defended Benedict's moves: "He believes that the post-Vatican Council Mass is normative for the Church. But he also realizes that there are a lot of people who feel a deep sense of the beauty of the older form of the Mass. He's trying to reach out to those people." Dwork was less charitable than both Opus Dei and Huff: Of Vatican II, she said, "He undermined it at every point possible." Meanwhile, there is still a prayer on Good Friday for the Jews, but there are similar, benevolent prayers for many peoples.

The Holocaust-denying bishop. As part of his outreach to the conservative Society of Saint Pius X, Benedict lifted the excommunications of four bishops, and it turned out that one, Englishman Richard Williamson, doubted that Hitler had killed six million Jews. It's likely that Benedict was unaware of this—at the time, the Church's liaison for Vatican-Jewish relations declined to comment, but with the ominous quote, "I have my opinions about it." Still, it is notable that it happened in the first place because Benedict actively sought outreach to the far-right Society. (Indeed, this was a rare place where Benedict veered from his predecessor: It was John Paul who had excommunicated the bishops in question.)