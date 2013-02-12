“I’ve talked to contractors working in these properties,” said Bashiri. “They will put in random extras, like a faucet above the stove, just little bells and whistles. They won’t fix the structural integrity of the homes. They’ll do just enough to make them presentable to charge what they want.” In cases where investors purchase an already-occupied property, Bashiri says, they give the family an immediate notice to either vacate or pay a new rental price, one that’s often hundreds of dollars higher. Maintenance and upkeep has been spotty, particularly because the investors have purchased over a wide geographical area—in some cases hundreds of miles, from the inner cities to the suburbs—spreading the property managers thin.

A couple hedge funds, like the respected firm Och-Ziff, have already fled the REO-to-rental space, claiming that returns were not as high as expected. But others who stay to seek the returns could make life really miserable for renters, especially in areas without strong tenant protections (like suburban areas that experienced lots of foreclosures). In one case, Riverstone Residential, the property manager for Blackstone, has partnered with the credit reporting bureau Experian to compile a national database of all the payment histories of their tenants, meaning that one late rent payment could haunt a renter throughout his or her financial life. “It will become harder to be able to rent without meeting the investor guidelines,” said Bashiri. “They’re trying to institutionalize the single-family rental market, subjecting it to the demands of investors rather than the market.”

Moreover, this is distorting the housing markets in these communities. Investors rushed into Phoenix to snap up foreclosed homes, buying 36 percent of all properties in August 2012. That number coincided with a big run-up in prices; Phoenix home prices shot up 34 percent year-over-year in November, according to one estimate. There is no logical reason why Phoenix home prices should have moved this much based on the fundamentals, absent the factor of speculative investor purchases. And a spectacular run-up like that absent a real economic boom is a prelude to a crash, as we saw during the financial crisis.

This trend has occurred practically everywhere the REO-to-rental investors have intervened, including several markets in California, Tampa, Orlando, Charlotte, Las Vegas, Chicago and Atlanta. The rising prices have only accelerated the purchases, as the investor groups competing with one another try to secure as many properties as possible before the window closes. First-time home buyers and shoppers looking to get into the market have found it difficult to compete, getting outbid by the investors. “It’s weird that we have this housing recovery with no homeowners involved,” said Bashiri of Occupy Our Homes Atlanta.

It begs the question of whether the incipient housing recovery itself is artificial, driven up by the investor gold rush. A recent research note from RadarLogic makes the point that there’s no reason to believe that the run-up in institutional investor demand will somehow connect to future household demand, especially given stagnant wages and tighter mortgage standards. As the Financial Times’ Stephen Foley wrote, “the risk is that the flippers represent an overhang of inventory that will keep a lid on prices, as they trickle their properties out into the market.” After all, the eventual investor strategy is to sell the homes. If prices continue to escalate in these markets, investors will not be able to meet their returns and will look to sell more quickly. If they dump large segments of their properties onto the market at once, they’ll create a glut in supply. “That has the potential to unleash a new wave of declining home prices,” says Michael Olenick, the housing data analyst.

Analysts insist that REO-to-rental does not represent a bubble, that the rental revenue streams will satisfy investors and prevent a mass sell-off. But any disruption in the economy would affect the market for rental housing, leading to longer vacancies and lower returns on investment. And the textbook definition of a bubble consists of speculation chasing an appreciating asset. This is precisely what we have in REO-to-rental. In the words of analyst Josh Rosner of Graham Fisher, “the speculative boom has returned.”Investors have begun to pull out of one of the leading edge markets, Phoenix, as most of the foreclosed properties worth purchasing have been snapped up. The big run-up in prices there could collapse as demand collapses, depressing prices and putting the recovery in jeopardy. And any economic downturn would increase rental vacancies and send this entire market reeling. We may not only have a bubble, but already the beginnings of a bust.

One sign that this resembles a speculative bubble is that REO-to-rental has become a new asset class. Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), kind of a mutual fund for real estate that eliminates tax liability for the issuers, have been established as a conduit for capital formation. REITs like Silver Bay and Altisource Residential went public in December 2012, and many of the Wall Street firms buying in this space expect to create public REITs in the near future. They promise dividends from the rental income for their investors in the 5-7 percent range, though other investment groups promise even higher returns. In a time of low interest rates, that’s an attractive option. There’s a dearth of investable assets for institutional investors,” says Josh Rosner. While investors have questions about the long-term viability of bulk rental property management, the money keeps flowing into the space.

Perhaps worst of all, Wall Street has begun to explore the option of securitizing the rental revenue, much in the way that they used mortgage-backed securities to ramp up capital in the bubble years. Three separate REO-to-rental trusts appeared on the market, under the administration of Wells Fargo, in the past couple months. These are non-public offshore trusts that are unregistered with the SEC, and in all likelihood have no credit ratings, as the rating agencies have this time shied away from rating an unproven product. But they’ve attracted enough interest to move forward.

Data from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York shows that securitization inevitably leads to riskier behavior. There’s no reason on earth financial institutions should be able to convince investors again that, through sophisticated alchemy, they can slice the rental revenue pools into tranches and guarantee returns no matter the vacancy rate or the economic climate. But we’ve seen this movie before, and the first one ended rather badly.

That’s perhaps the strangest part of this affair, how eerily similar it all feels. Then as now, market-watchers shrugged off warnings of an unsustainable housing bubble, caused in part by speculators chasing short-term profits. There’s far less excuse for such nonchalance this time, coming just a few years after we saw the precise consequences of the bubble, and the means by which it grew. Michael Olenick, the data analyst, sums it up this way: “Yesterday, flippers were the villain; today, they’re the heroes.”

David Dayen is a freelance writer based in Los Angeles.