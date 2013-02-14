Slater’s view is that online dating is not necessarily a way to meet better people, as many sites claim, but it’s definitely a way to meet more people who suit your tastes. “It doesn’t matter who you are or what you do. You can be a closet swinger, an out-of-closet deviant, or a U.S. congressman. You can be them all. … These portals not only present the whole human grid of desire and stimulation but make that grid real and attainable, nonvirtual, bounded only by the limitations of curiosity and imagination,” Slater writes in his chapter about the proliferation of niche dating sites. In the immortal words of T.I., you can have whatever you like.



But even online, the pool is deeper for some singles than for others, and this is where Slater, despite his proselytizing, reveals some of the profound limitations of online dating. Online dating lays bare the sexual economy in which some people (namely tall, white, wealthy men) are guaranteed winners, and others (black women, older women, short men, fat people of all genders) have a tougher time. While it’s true that these dynamics exist offline, too, online dating makes it easy to eliminate whole categories of people by checking a few boxes. Slater quotes a number of stats from OkTrends, the short-lived blog about OkCupid directed by one of the site’s cofounders, Christian Rudder. I underlined this one several times: “A woman’s desirability, measured in messages received, peaks at age twenty-one. At age forty-eight, men are nearly twice as sought after as women.”

Online dating lays bare the sexual economy in which some people are guaranteed winners.

As The Atlantic’s Alexis Madrigal wrote in an excellent response to an excerpt from Slater’s book (published in that same magazine), “It should also be noted: There isn't a single woman's perspective in this story. Or a gay person's. Or someone who was into polyamory before online dating. …. Instead we get eight men from the [online dating] industry.” Like most promises of the digital era, online dating hasn’t exploded all of the old norms so much as reinforced many and twisted the rest. Perhaps the paradoxical exclusivity of online dating is at the heart of why we’re still so ambivalent about collectively embracing it. In theory, online dating opens infinite doors; in practice, it works by limiting potential mates with the type of discriminating filters most of us would be far too bashful or polite to apply in real life.



For those of us who aren’t in the prom king and queen demographic, a new book-length case study offers some cheeky advice on how to identify and target your dating audience. Amy Webb’s memoir, Data: A Love Story, does not start from the premise that online dating offers all the answers; rather, it is a system to be gamed. Webb explains how she created a complicated process to find a man who met all of her criteria and then went about reinventing herself to appeal to that man. First, she made a matrix of the traits she demanded in a mate, and also the dealbreakers. Then she set up a series of JDate profiles for fictitious men who met these criteria. And then she observed what types of women messaged those fake men. This way, she could systematically size up her competition.



“My goal in this experiment wasn’t just to observe other women on JDate,” Webb writes. “It was to understand them deeply enough so I could model their behavior. I didn’t want to try to hide who I was or pretend to be someone else—I just needed to learn from the masters and present the best possible version of myself online. I’d use these profiles to collect data and learn from the women with whom I would soon interact. Then I could build a super profile—a sort of amalgam of the popular girls and my own data.” Her self-presentation is not quite as creepy as it sounds, though the takeaway is still disappointing for those of us who are averse to putting a PR-style gloss on our personality: To get what she wants, even the most charming, educated, successful woman must massage her assets to be appealing within the peculiar ecosystem of dating sites.



And so what follows is a makeover montage from a rom-com: Webb working out. Webb shopping for some better first-date outfits. Webb retooling her profile to be vaguer and friendlier. Webb changing her user name to incorporate the word “girl.” Webb selecting a cleavage-revealing profile pic. This is considerably more effort than some of the people profiled in Slater’s book are presumably putting in. And it’s further complicated by the propensity of online daters to lie about their age or profession or marital status. “Bad data in equals bad data out,” Webb writes. “Algorithms that dating sites have spent millions of dollars to refine aren’t necessarily bad. They’re just not as good as we want them to be, because they’re computing our half-truths and aspirational wishes.” Webb doesn’t make any value judgments about this fact of online-dating life, but it seems hard to deny that the amount of game-playing involved—and not just for singles who take it as far as she does—puts a damper on the experience for many.

But for Webb, at least, the gamesmanship works. In a payoff worthy of Nancy Meyers movie, Webb meets and marries the man of her dreams, a witty, sexy ophthalmologist who also loves to travel and wants two children. And she clearly feels not an ounce of shame about the lengths she went to in order to get what she wanted.

Both Slater and Webb show (directly or indirectly) the problem with dating sites: they reduce people to their photos—followed by some hard numbers about age, weight, and income—so it’s no wonder online dating mirrors offline sexual dynamics. Despite her borderline-crazy, data-driven contortions, Webb comes across as more realistic than Slater, with his laissez-faire approach to finding love online. The difference highlights the limitations of this modern mechanism for a timeless trouble. Slater may insist that online daters have nothing to be ashamed of, but it is Webb’s ability to work the system in such an extreme way—and celebrate it as an achievement—that presents the truly persuasive case.