President Obama said two words in the 2013 State of the Union speech that can’t be found in any of his previous four State of the Union speeches: “minimum wage.”

Here is what Obama said:

We know our economy is stronger when we reward an honest day’s work with honest wages. But today, a full-time worker making the minimum wage earns $14,500 a year. Even with the tax relief we’ve put in place, a family with two kids that earns the minimum wage still lives below the poverty line. That’s wrong. That’s why, since the last time this Congress raised the minimum wage, nineteen states have chosen to bump theirs even higher. Tonight, let’s declare that in the wealthiest nation on earth, no one who works full-time should have to live in poverty, and raise the federal minimum wage to $9.00 an hour.

I don’t know why Obama said $9 an hour (it’s $7.25 now). Ten dollars an hour would be better. In the 2008 campaign, Obama promised to raise the minimum wage to $9.50 an hour. Factoring in inflation, that would be $10.13 today. So Obama’s shaving more than a dollar off what he promised in 2008. But since Obama hadn’t previously pushed to increase the minimum wage since he entered the White House, perhaps we should be grateful he’s now willing to call for any increase at all.

During the 2012 campaign, I was puzzled why Obama wasn’t willing to call for a minimum-wage increase. It seemed a great way to stimulate the economy without spending a dime of federal revenue. I assumed Obama felt intimidated by the canard (repeated in the post-speech PBS commentary by David Brooks) that a minimum-wage increase would increase unemployment. But a growing body of economic research (including some by Alan Krueger, chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers), has shown this is not the case. That’s probably because whatever increase a minimum-wage increase brings about in the cost of hiring is offset by an increase in economic efficiency attributable to a drop in turnover and an increase in productivity. When you pay workers a decent wage—imagine this!—they give their employers better value.