Other online comments were even harsher. “Kim Jong-un slapped China on the face by having a nuclear test at our front door, during the Chinese New Year” said one weibo user named Liu Weiwei. “China has spent so much money every year to raise this ungrateful wolf.” Hu Xijin, the chief editor of Global Times, wrote on his personal weibo account; “I hope the government will firmly oppose this action, instead of just paying lip service. The friendship between China and North Korea is important, but China should not be kidnapped by the North Korean regime.”

But why is the Chinese public at pains to suggest that the “friendship” with North Korea is important at all? This is indeed where something gets lost in translation. Where Westerners simply see North Korea as an impoverished and unpredictable country, Chinese see it as a neighbor with which it became bonded through the trauma of war. The defining moment of the relationship came in October, 1950, when Chinese Communist leader Mao Zedong sent more than a hundred thousand People’s Liberation Army troops swarming across the Yalu River, where they overran advancing United Nations and American troops. They engaged in some of the bloodiest battles of the Korean War, which is still referred to in that part of China as “the war to resist U.S. aggression and aid North Korea.” The bonds forged in that war persist to this day—though they are attenuating with age.

To understand this process it helps to make the trek to Dandong, a quiet border town in China’s Rust Belt just across the Yalu River from the North Korean city of Sinuiju. When I last visited, a little over a year ago, a new “Friendship Road Bridge” was just under construction to connect the two towns, to augment the old single-lane bridge that was jam-packed with a line of backed-up trucks, hauling a good chunk of the two countries’ booming $3 billion in annual cross-border trade.

Along the main street, I popped into the Songtayuan restaurant, one of the many North Korean eateries specializing in dog meat cooked in an infinite variety of fashions, from hot pots to stews to deep-fried. On a stage in front, female singers in colorful North Korean costumes were entertaining the mostly uninterested Chinese patrons—uninterested until they broke into a familiar tune, known as the “People’s volunteer battle song.” All of a sudden, it seemed like every man in the place over 65 years old was on his feet, crooning at the top of their lungs and driven almost to tears with the memory of slaughtering imperialist American aggressors in the mountains of Chosan.

On that same trip, I talked with several of local Chinese businessmen who regularly cross the border for business dealings with North Koreans, and they were blunt, and their opinions uniformly negative. They openly described their North Korean business partners as untrustworthy; they told horror stories of deals gone wrong, entire shipments confiscated, rules that change in a heartbeat and the military in league with rogue traders to pilfer or steal what they could. These businessmen said they much prefer to do deals on their side of the border because they had far more faith in the legal system and the police in China.