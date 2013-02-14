Providing scientific articles to those at elite universities in the First World, but not to children in the Global South? It's outrageous and unacceptable. … We need to take information, wherever it is stored, make our copies and share them with the world. … We need to download scientific journals and upload them to file sharing networks. We need to fight for Guerilla Open Access.

This is attention-getting stuff. But it only tells a small sliver of the story. For one thing, the document didn't just appear out of thin air. It was a direct response to one of the more exhilarating and radicalizing experiences of Swartz's life.

In the two-plus days before he posted the document, Swartz attended a retreat held by an international consortium known as EIFL, whose mission is to expand access to scholarly work in the developing world. The gathering, which took place at an 800-year-old central Italian monastery (or "eremo"), had a missionary vibe. Most of the guests had been working on open-access issues for years, either negotiating with academic publishers in the developed world or agitating from perches in Europe, as well as Africa and Asia, where many academic journals were unaffordable. The group would hold intense policy discussions by day, and then, at night, decamp for a nearby trattoria, where the wine and food and conversation flowed until the wee hours of the morning.

A recurring theme of the two-day event was frustration that progress with publishers and online archives was achingly slow. Many in the academic publishing industry considered themselves enlightened if they reduced their subscription rates to a few thousand dollars per year, even though it still put their journals far out of reach in most countries. (EIFL stresses that it has good relationships with many publishers.) JSTOR itself came up as a source of annoyance. As a nonprofit institution, JSTOR talked a good game about embracing the values of the academy. But it was often extremely reluctant to negotiate discounts to its exorbitant fees. (This has changed in more recent years, and even in 2008 it ran a special program allowing free access in Africa.)

Despite his own work on open-access issues in the United States, Swartz hadn't quite grasped the way students and scholars abroad could be so deprived of information. "I don't think he was very much familiar with the developing world," says Iryna Kuchma, an EIFL official who was present. Swartz became animated as he heard from the people in the vanguard of this struggle. "He was passionate," adds Monika Elbert, the EIFL official who organized the event. "Rich people pay huge amounts of money to access articles. But what about the researcher in Accra? Dar es Salaam? Cambodia? It genuinely opened his eyes."

For their part, the EIFL officials and their fellow librarians and activists were exceedingly circumspect when it came to obeying the law. "It's always easy to accuse libraries of infringing on copyright," says Kuchma. "So we're always very cautious in the way we make resources available." But Swartz was less attuned to these niceties. "Our discussions were very far-ranging. … We talked about the possible, the impossible," says Elbert, who like Kuchma disagreed with the methods Swartz endorsed in his manifesto. "Aaron was young. When you're young, you're an idealist. You're more ready to be radical then when you get to be my age."