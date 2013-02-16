But we should get over any adolescent quibbles about "purity" and consider LeBron the Enlightened. "I'm going to take my talents to South Beach," he said, famously, during his July 2010 Decision. The fact that he phrased it that way; that he said this during an hour-long ESPN special devoted solely to his announcement; and that he ended up ditching Cleveland made many observers, me included, see James as a petulant young man refusing to let us play with his toys. But the truth was quite the opposite: This was an amply advised adult, fully conscious that his "talents" were just that—his own, to take wherever he wished—making a wise business decision and outraging NBA owners (except the Heat's Micky Arison, of course) to such an extent that they proceeded to try to prevent such a thing from ever happening again. Leaving home for greater success, making more money than most people can fathom, and putting one over the bosses in the process? That sounds a lot like the American Dream.

James is right about being underpaid. The league's best player, he doesn't crack the top ten in NBA salaries; the $17.5 million he will earn as his base salary this year is more than $10 million lower than the NBA's highest (Kobe Bryant's is worth more than $27 million this year). James's lower pay partly reflects the fact that he has logged fewer years than many of his better remunerated colleagues. Even so, he has never taken a so-called maximum contract, which would pay him the most money allowed under the league-wide salary cap. In order to join Wade and Bosh in Miami, James agreed to less money than he could have gotten elsewhere.

However—and James surely understands this better than anyone else—in Miami he can make the market work for him, despite the salary cap. For James, salaries are a pittance. This year, he will make an estimated $40 million just from endorsements. The latter figure probably doesn't even count various other revenue streams, such as his cut in Dr. Dre's burgeoning Beats headphones empire. With all of this, who needs a guaranteed maximum deal?

Accounting for the full financial picture, it's almost certain that bolting for Miami offered James the highest financial return. In the summer of 2010, James had yet to win a title with the Cavaliers. His contract expiring, he had four main suitors: Cleveland, the Chicago Bulls, the New York Knicks, and the Heat. Any one of those choices would have continued to make him very rich, of course. But Miami, as a competently run team in a large market that isn't already famous for having been Michael Jordan's team, promised championships, total re-branding, and unparalleled stardom. In other words: the most overall money.

This was an unprecedented display of a player's power, and it was followed, over the next season, by two stars, Carmelo Anthony and Deron Williams, forcing trades from small-market teams to big-market ones.