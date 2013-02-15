But Jacobs’s predictions of multi-generational, multi-race, mixed-income kumbaya hasn’t turned out quite as she hoped. “Unslumming,” she wrote back in 1961, “hinges on the retention of a very considerable part of the slum population within a slum.” Unfortunately, that rarely happens. Today we know the process she described by another name entirely: It’s not unslumming. It’s gentrification, a word that doesn’t sound nearly as quaint or benign. It’s worth noting that the term didn’t come into use until a full three years after the publication of Death and Life, when it was coined by the British sociologist Ruth Glass. Appealing as it sounds in theory, Jacobs’s picture of hard-working locals hammering and spackling their way to an unslummed paradise has proved more romanticized than real.

When I recently asked a half-dozen urban planners to name places revived by indigenous residents alone, they were hard-pressed to come with examples. One reason is that our inner cities are no longer very good at creating, and then retaining, a middle class. Instead, they’ve had to import one. The new, middle-class city-dwellers—in-movers in planning lingo—have excelled at following Jacobs’s prescription to preserve the physical diversity in urban neighborhoods.

The other kinds of diversity? Not so much.

In Philadelphia, where I live, you can stand on certain corners and practically watch the homogenizing tsunami moving across the city, block by block. Just recently I took a stroll into that Graduate Hospital neighborhood to visit Ultimo, a sleek new temple of coffee that everyone is talking about. Up until the 1960s, the area was a thriving African-American center of culture that was home to black icons like the opera singer Marian Anderson and architect Julian Abele, a designer of the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Then its population began to nosedive. It was the usual story: Houses were abandoned as elders died off and their successful children chose other places to live. Vacant lots and drug houses began to appear.

That’s all changed now. Modern townhouses have been slotted into every available space. Older homes sport custom flower boxes and Richard Neutra-designed house numbers. Cattycorner from Ultimo is a new park just for the pre-school set, funded by new residents. And yet, while the slum is gone, the neighborhood has not unslummed. In 1990, Graduate Hospital was 78.5 percent African American; today it is barely 32 percent. Ironically, many new residents were drawn to the neighborhood by its very roughness, along with its diverse community. “What I worry about,” Andrew Dalzell, the program coordinator for the local civic association, told me, “is that it’s going to become all $700,000 homes. What we need is the right mix, but how do we preserve that?”