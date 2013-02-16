Shorris gave us an exciting foil to the narrow terms of the current education debate.

Clemente’s idealism is stirring, even galvanizing, but—and the question is particularly pressing given the current, embattled state of the humanities—are its methods working? It is hard to judge from this book: Its presentation of the project is not systematic enough to impart any overarching sense of its impact, and Shorris uses the abstract language of the ivory tower, not the data-driven parlance of today’s education reformers. He writes that the poor are born into a “surround of force,” a choking circumscription of exhaustion and anxiety. They live by “reaction” to whatever is thrown at them. The humanities, Shorris argues, can teach them “reflection,” the ability to analyze and alter their circumstances. This sounds credible, but too lofty to capture attention in the present educational climate.

By the numbers, though, the Clemente program has seen considerable success. A top administrator for the course told me about two-thirds of students who begin the class finish it. Of those, three-quarters receive credit from Bard and about one-half go on to two- or four-year colleges. If these figures don’t sound rosy, bear in mind that Clemente courses are often composed almost entirely of the people who run up the failing grades and attrition rates at public schools. And since, for many, the Clemente course is a stand-in or a preparation for college, it is worth noting that its graduation rate trumps those of four-year public universities—on average, under a third of students at these schools graduate in four years, and just over half in six.



Any attempt to measure the success of the course by crunching numbers, though, is discordant with Shorris’s vision. He writes proudly about students who built middle-class lives for themselves after the course funneled them into traditional educational tracks, but emphasizes that Clemente is much more than “a college preparatory program for underprivileged people.” In a longitudinal study of the Massachusetts branches of the course, researchers tried to measure impact by asking students a broad range of questions—from whether they had continued to pursue education, to whether they felt more capable of facing daily anxieties than before they took the course. “I am more confident in helping my son with his education and encouraging him to be more positive about himself and his abilities,” one subject said. “I also take a stand with the school when I feel his educational needs are not being met.”

The ability to intercede and debate for a better outcome gets at what Shorris considered the heart of his project. The humanities, he writes in The Art of Freedom, are an ancient tool for imparting “politics,” in the Greek sense of the word: engagement in family, community, city, and state. “Rich people learn the humanities,” Shorris told his students at the first ever meeting of the course (the story is recounted in the book). “They know how to negotiate instead of using force. They know how to use politics to get along, to get power.”

This theory of education is alive and well in America. It’s why the top-ranked universities sink billions into their physical plants, creating idyllic spaces to foster model communities where students practice the “political” life. It’s why elite prep schools—in many cases, also residential—have mottos that emphasize participation and service, like Phillips Andover’s “Non Sibi,” or, “Not For Oneself.” Education, for a certain class, is full-time and immersive.