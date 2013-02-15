But results from Head Start, a Great Society–era program that attempts to provide this kind of schooling on a much broader scale, have been less encouraging. The National Head Start Impact Study, for instance, found that the academic benefits of enrolling in the program faded quickly. Within a few years, the kids who had been in Head Start were not doing better academically than those who had not. "There is no measurable advantage to children in elementary school of having participated in Head Start," writes Grover Whitehurst, a former Education Department official in the Bush Administration and now at Brookings. "Head Start does not improve the school readiness of children from low-income families."

The study has its detractors. Some researchers insist that the Head Start kids got more benefits than the study suggests, while others say it wasn't a fair comparison because many of the "control" kids—the ones who didn't go to Head Start—ended up in subsidized private preschool anyway. The best answer, probably, is that individual Head Start programs vary enormously and many just aren't that good. They may have weak curricula, call for little involvement from parents, or have less qualified teachers. Just 28 percent of Head Start instructors have bachelor's degrees. By comparison, all the teachers at Perry, which now operates as the Highscope Perry Project, have a college degree. "To get the important outcomes that the Perry Preschool Program got, Head Start needs to do what the Perry Preschool Program did," says Larry Schweinhart, president of Highscope and a longtime researcher. "But it lacks some of the ingredients that made Perry so highly effective."

Skeptics think these disparities show it's tough to replicate the success of Perry or Abecedarian on a large scale: "You should always, always keep scaling problems in mind when you are reading big claims made on the basis of small projects," McArdle writes. She's right. But some not-so-small projects have also succeeded. Scholars who followed children in the Chicago Child-Parent Centers—about two dozen preschools, each serving between 100 and 150 low-income children—into young adulthood found that these students performed modestly better (particularly the girls), were less likely to become criminals, and fared better in the job market.

In Oklahoma, which already has a universal pre-kindergarten program, the data is not as definitive, and it does not follow the kids as far into adulthood. But the findings are encouraging nonetheless. "I suppose someone could argue that these state programs' effects on kindergarten readiness do not prove long-run effects," says Timothy Bartik, a senior economist at the Upjohn Institute for Employment, who has done some of that research. "But these early effects are often of similar size to those achieved in the [Chicago] program, and many of these state programs are similar in design to the [Chicago] program. Therefore, it is a reasonable inference that these large-scale state programs will have long-run effects." One bonus finding from the Oklahoma research: Middle-class kids also seem to benefit from preschool, although not by as much as the low-income kids did.

Reasonable people disagree about these findings. My takeaway is that paying attention to early childhood can help at-risk kids, and in some cases help them a lot. But it takes the right kind of program, which means, among other things, experimenting to see what works best. Fortunately, this seems to be what Obama and his advisers have in mind. Obama's proposal calls for "universal preschool." But the government would accomplish this by providing matching grants to the states, presumably giving them some flexibility to design programs as they see fit. The Obama proposal would also reach kids early—earlier, in fact, that many of the early accounts have suggested. As we reported previously, the plan includes proposed investments in programs that also would help infants and toddlers—like putting more money into a widely praised program that sends visiting nurses to new mothers, and strengthening a federal program that helps parents get very young children into quality day care.