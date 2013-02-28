Where the branches of the honey locust thronged through daylight hours

with wings and voices of bluejays finches cardinals chickadees and

white-throated sparrows making their spring-loaded hunger-sweetened

presence clearly known—now near midnight under a clouded sky a solitary

raccoon’s plump shape with swingeing tail is a solid squat shadow aloft

there on a bare bough a dark body sunk it seems in monkish meditation

an almost otherworldly visitor keeping in stillness his own counsel

and receiving through every ready hair and wiry nerve along each vein

and into each quiver of every electric ventricle our shared earth’s vibrations.