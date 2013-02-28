Where the branches of the honey locust thronged through daylight hours 
                 with wings and voices of bluejays finches cardinals chickadees and 
white-throated sparrows making their spring-loaded hunger-sweetened 
                 presence clearly known—now near midnight under a clouded sky a solitary 
raccoon’s plump shape with swingeing tail is a solid squat shadow aloft 
                 there on a bare bough a dark body sunk it seems in monkish meditation 
an almost otherworldly visitor keeping in stillness his own counsel 
                 and receiving through every ready hair and wiry nerve along each vein 
and into each quiver of every electric ventricle our shared earth’s vibrations.