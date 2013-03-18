We play a hundred feet beneath his feet: I kick the ball,

she chases it. She’ll paw and nose it some

before she brings it back, though at times she won’t.

Then I fetch. So I move across the plaza, behind me Henry

looming in the sun, weathered to a greenish blue,

his pantaloons billowed by the wind, or his ego.



We’re not supposed to do this—no dogs

off leash from 9 to 9, daytime. Loosely enforced, yet

the drunk who stalks the park with pigeons on her head

shot us a dirty look. But it’s spring today, spring,

and from what may be the highest point in Spuyten Duyvil,

Henry is beaming southward to the city. Near that abandoned

park down on the river, some say he parked his ship.



Robert Moses, the “master builder,” put him up there

on a decades-old column, finishing Henry’s monument at last,

while below he blasted the parkway through.

An unkind cut, trees and buildings now stitching

the wound. New tempering old, I suppose, though

Henry stands here feet planted wide as if he’s

just arrived on the quarterdeck of De Halve Moon.



I feel old today. Well, yesterday. Hard to stay down, with a dog.

Last night I said, “She’s the light of my life,” and now the sun

gleams in her inky russet eyes and she’s smiling.

Or just breathing. But content. Both of us content:

This morning crossing his bridge on the Harlem we could see Henry

levitating above the trees. Invader? Despoiler? We’re here.