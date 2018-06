Hell, it feels like nothing

is carrying you across



like you’re packed in bulrush



following the river forward

or a motor with its little propeller



propped out of the water

in back of the boat



staring up at easy beauty

and thinking of those lines



that push one planet



this way and pull another that

why should your foot



feel for the mainland

or your hand napkin up the gunk



your boots won’t leave behind

hear the river? It says



easy does it, feel no pain