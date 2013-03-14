The Era of Having Famous Painter Parents

The Era of Bypassing the Problematics of Art

The Era of Learning to Write with Left Hand

The Era of the Irish Journal

The Era of Doing Rosicrucian Exercises Every Night After Supper and Mailing Them

to California The Next Day

The Era of Taming the Cunning Ego

The Era of Transfiguring the Physical Body Atom by Atom Into a Creature Able to

Float At Ease Through Silken Space

The Era of Adopting a Satanic Laugh Mask

The Era of Many Voices Humming in One’s Innermost

The Era of Applying to the Kodokan Institute of Judo

The Era of Calcium Injections and Amphetamines

The Era of the Fourth Black Belt (Bluff Arranged by Aunt Rose)

The Era of Being Spoiled by Aunt Rose

The Era of the Insane Need to be Admired

The Era of Covering Up Rosicrucian Beliefs with the Vocabulary of Phenomenology

So As Not To Be Ridiculed by Paris Intelligentsia

The Era of the Deciding That Line Is Jealous Of Colour Line Is A Tourist In Space

The Era of the Blue Obsession

The Era of Making a Myth of Oneself

The Era of Patenting International Klein Blue (henceforth IKB)

The Era of the End of Gravity and Beginning of Levitation

The Era of One-Minute Fire Paintings

The Era of Distinguishing Common Gold from the Gold of the Philosophers

The Era of Being Flattered by Camus

The Era of Drinking the Cocktails of the Void and Urinating Blue for a Week

The Era of Being Not Really Free in This World

The Era of Realizing Rosicrucianism Is A Waste of Time and Switching to Bachelard

The Era of Pricking Up One’s Ears at the Door of the Devouring Sky

The Era of Deciding What To Do About Fire Seize It Or Throw Oneself In

The Era of the Tragical Technique with Girls

The Era of the Huge Sponge Reliefs

The Era of No One Knowing the Dangers of Synthetic Resins or of Working Twelve

Hours a Day Without a Mask

The Era of Travelling to Cascia and Leaving Four Gold Ingots for Saint Rita

The Era of Writing Letters to Eisenhower and Kruschev Announcing the End of the

Government of France

The Era of Proposing Plans for a City Built of Compressed Air Currents

The Era of Asking Aunt Rose for a Citroën

The Era of Filling Pages of One’s Notebook with the Word “Humility”

The Era of Ego Clashes with One’s Friends

The Era of Realizing That One’s Myth Has to Be Carried All The Way (Sacrifice)

The Era of Having None of the Qualities Expected in a Painter of Monochromes Like

Quietude or Balance

The Era of Feeling One’s Inner World Contract to a Single Texture

The Era of Removing All One’s Works from the Gallery and Informing Buyers That

Henceforth the Paintings Are Immaterial (But May Be Purchased With a

Material Cheque)

The Era of Standing on the Bank of the Seine Selling Tickets To The Other Side Of

The Sky in Return for a Quantity of Gold Which is Thrown Straight Into the

River

The Era of Speaking of One’s “System” and “Prophetic Basis” to Fewer and Fewer

People

The Era of Meeting Bachelard Being Judged Crazy and Being Asked to Leave his

Apartment

The Era of Giving a Lecture at the Sorbonne On The Evolution of Art Towards the

Immaterial and Proposing to Reclimatize All of France

The Era of the Works Called Monogold

The Era of the Voyeur Who With a Wave of the Hand Directs Naked Girls to Smear

Themselves with Blue Paint and Press Against Sheets of Paper While He

Maintains a Clean Distance

The Era of Putting a Canvas Out in the Rain

The Era (cont’d) of Asking Aunt Rose for Money

The Era of Abandoning Judo

The Era of Losing Inner Balance

The Era of Being Considered Paranoid by One’s Friends

The Era of Return To That Old Dream of Flying

The Era of the Famous Photograph (Leaping Out A Second Story Window) That

Shows A Montage Line Along the Ledge Beneath One’s Feet

The Era of No One Believing One’s Leap

The Era of Staging a Second Leap with Nets and Photographers and a Dozen

Judokas To Catch One

The Era of Not Realizing How Poignant One Is With One’s Falsity and Longings

The Era of Dimanche The Newspaper of a Single Day A Fake Distributed To Paris

Newsstands One Sunday Morning and Filled with Texts Written on Sleepless

Nights to Avoid Being Torn Apart by Despair

The Era of Fire Walls and Fire Fountains and Painting with Fire

The Era of Needing More and More of a Crowd Around One Friends Girls Servants

The Era of (at last!) An Exhibition in New York (Castelli 1961) Coinciding With the

First Manned Space Flight

The Era of Scathing Reviews in New York

The Era of Decking a New York Art Critic with Judo Blows

The Era of Shooting Sharks in San Francisco Bay With a Rifle

The Era of Giving Up Paint and Working with Sweat or Blood of the Models

Menstrual Blood Being Most Powerful

The Era of A Young Klein Imitator in Japan Leaping Out a Window To His Death

The Era of Deciding Blood Imprints Are Diabolical and Burning Them

The Era of Marrying One’s Girlfriend

The Era of Allowing an Italian Director to Make a Film of One’s Life and Work

Which the Director Turns into a Grotesque Comedy (Mondo Cane) and

Exhibits at Cannes

The Era (cont’d) of Terrible Tantrums and White Face

The Era of Sudden Pain in the Heart

The Era of Paying All One’s Bills Answering All One’s Letters and Choosing A

Name For One’s Unborn Son

The Era of Suddenly Changing Art Dealers

The Era of a Mysterious Knock on the Door at 3 AM

The Era of the Decision to Make Only Immaterial Works from Now On

The Era of the Heart Attack in Late Afternoon

The Era of One’s Friends’ Suspicion That One Had Arranged to Vanish Not

Actually Died

The Era of Being Eulogized by People Who All Quote Mallarmé

The Era of Various Views On What One Would Have Done Had One Lived Longer