It is easy to see why this indefatigable journalist was drawn to the story of his own family. His father, born Michael Kamenetzki, in Moscow, grew up in Rome, where his parents emigrated after the Bolshevik Revolution. The whole family managed to escape to America, via Lisbon, in 1941, defeating U.S. immigration quotas imposed on Polish and Russian Jews by claiming Latvian ancestry. After serving as a propagandist and “psy-ops” officer in the U.S. Army, Michael resumed his career as journalist for various Italian newspapers. He wrote under the pen name Ugo Stille, “Hugo Silence,” originally a portmanteau byline shared with a friend killed while participating in anti-Fascist resistance. Later he would adopt the “Stille” as his legal name after marrying Elizabeth, in part because it smoothed over both their ambivalences about his Ashkenazi Jewishness. Based in New York as a foreign correspondent, Michael Stille became part of a Europhile, intellectual milieu that included the Partisan Review crowd: Mary McCarthy, MacDonald, Robert Lowell, Saul Bellow, and fellow émigrés like Nicolo Chiaromonte and the artists Saul Steinberg and Arshile Gorky. This was how he came to be at a party where he met the married but available Elizabeth and they initiated what his son calls “a marrying—or clash—of civilizations.”

The story of Stille’s parents, at this level, is a familiar one about a period when America came to shelter a number, though not enough, of those persecuted by European totalitarianism, and how Americans themselves came to be changed by their encounters with transplanted European ideas: psychoanalysis, existentialism, Austrian economics, and Franco-German hermeneutics and philology. It’s also a story of mid-twentieth century New York and the West Village in particular. The neighborhood now known for “Sex and the City” tours to the Magnolia bakery, Marc Jacobs stores, and walkup one-bedroom’s for $3000 dollars per month, was once a place where Stille and his sister could grow up in a whole brownstone, the rent covered by a single journalist’s income; playing with the children of artists, policemen, and cabdrivers; a time when a young mother could nurse her child while smoking in the presence of her lover, and then go off to her psychiatrist.

Stille’s tone, for much of the biographical sections, is largely detached, almost reserved—a scene of potentially incestuous intent between grandfather and mother is both extensively documented and euphemistically glossed as “inappropriate interest.” He also laces his descriptions with occasional moments of unexamined snobbery. Few personages appear unaccompanied by a resumé-like list of their career accomplishments. In a typical instance, his mother’s lover, Saul Steinberg, is introduced as “like my father … brilliant, charming … and even more professionally acclaimed.” In straight historical writing, such descriptions might go down as more or less objective aura-burnishing, but in a memoir it can seem too much like kvelling.

Aside from vagaries of prose, Stille likes to depict his parents as representatives rather than paragons of their times, and, to a lesser extent, their different class aspirations. This is one meaning of the book’s title phrase, which Stille inherits from his father and renders into English, “La forza delle cose.” In Italian, cose connotes more than just material objects, something closer to “causes” or “events,” but the implications behind the passive bent of the expression go unexamined. The book’s occasional evocations of the zeitgeist—that dread phrase of a once popularized Hegelianism that now only seems to survive among journalists—impose a strange frame of serenity or detachment that often serves to blunt the emotional force of the specific family traumas he tells us about: affairs, insult-laden arguments, trial separations, and general sense of a shared domestic life founded on a deep distrust of domesticity.

Struggling to emerge from all this dutiful historicizing is the subject of a more properly memoiristic first-person drama, one that deals with the literal meaning of The Force of Things, and recounts Stille’s ambivalent relationship to his family’s legacy of accumulation, the fragments they shored against various ruins. The Stille-Bogert family really was living proof that emotions could be bottled up in objects. Their objects didn’t just have histories, they were themselves allegories of entire relationships. His mother’s affair with Steinberg wasn’t directly recorded, but Stille informs us that he has a collection of the artist’s drawings from that period, dedicated to his infant self. (They were later the cause of some confusion on his part about the identity of his father.) We also glimpse Sandro, as his parents called him, witnessing his father’s torrid harangues amid the breakfast table settings, hiding in the clutter of his maternal grandparents’ Midwestern farmhouse, helping his girlfriend purloin a volume of Edith Wharton from his father’s seemingly unorganized library to see if he notices. (He does.) With a comic matter-of-factness, he relates his ultimately futile attempts to find a place in his apartment for his father’s custom-made, enormous revolving bookcase and his relief when he finally gives it up.