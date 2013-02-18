I've always loved stripes. When I was a kid, I wore triple-striped tube socks. When I got older, I began wearing striped dress shirts. And while I've always hated the New York Yankees, it's hard to deny the visual impact of their pinstripes.

Stripes may be having a cultural moment, at least judging by two brand redesigns that were unveiled last month. The first came from American Airlines, which announced a new livery design for its planes, featuring a stripe-driven American flag abstraction on the tail. Reviews of the new design have mostly been negative, although that seems largely because everyone loved the old design and saw no reason to change it.

But try to ignore the larger context and just focus on the tail. Admit it: That design is pretty cool. Why have stars and stripes when you can have stripes and stripes? (Just one problem: They only included 11 red and white stripes. Would it really have been so hard to make it 13?)

Stripe patterns also figure prominently in a new 7-Eleven brand overhaul. You probably don't think of the Dallas-based convenience store chain as a source of cutting-edge design (or cutting-edge anything else), but 7-Eleven licenses its brand to companies in other countries, several of which have taken the liberty of giving the chain a slightly more upmarket spin. One of these is 7-Eleven's Swedish licensee, which recently unveiled an impressive facelift.