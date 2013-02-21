My Brother’s Book is set in an oneiric landscape simultaneously lush and frigid, earthbound and celestial, featuring trees, stars, planetary forms, and icicles. Two scantily clad, occasionally nude characters called Jack and Guy, who are identified as brothers and love each other passionately, suffer a violent cosmic upheaval on page one. During the course of the story they apparently die; the first is frozen in ice, and the second is swallowed by a polar bear. The bear, failing to answer a riddle, morphs into a constellation of stars after performing his brutal act. Reunited in a warren of green, spaghetti-like vegetation, Guy bites Jack's nose, and the story ends abruptly with the two figures sleeping in each other's arms and dreaming of one another.

Although My Brother's Book is ostensibly an elegy for Sendak's brother Jack, who died in 1995, Guy may well represent Glynn as well, who died in 2007. Jack and Guy seem to love each other with an overweening passion. We see them nude or draped in gossamer cloths but minus clearly identifiable male genitalia. When I showed pages of My Brother's Book to people and asked them whether they thought the figures were male or female, each person took some time deciding. Showing the closeness of brothers without showing their genitals pushes away the issue of sexuality; had Sendak drawn the two male figures with all their parts, he might have stimulated thoughts and feelings that exceed the bounds of brotherly love.

Sendak disliked being known exclusively as a children's book illustrator.

The loneliness and occasional anger of Sendak's protagonists may be another element of his work that suggests the as yet unexamined influence of his sexuality. Is it possible that the isolation and belligerence of Sendak’s characters may have been fueled by some of his own aggression toward a world that could not accept him as he was? There is Pierre from The Nutshell Library, rebellious and eaten by a lion; Max from Where the Wild Things Are, destructive, banished, and resentful; angry Mickey from In the Night Kitchen, baked in the oven; Ida's baby sister from Outside Over There, kidnapped by goblins. In My Brother's Book, aggression emerges when an enormous polar bear reminiscent of Sendak's wild things both hugs and threatens Guy and begins to eat him "bite by bite." Even the title of this latest work contains shades of latent violence: After “My Brother’s” comes the instant association "Keeper," covertly summoning Cain and Abel. In Sendak, however, primal fraternal hostility is displaced from the relationship itself on to cosmic forces and animal savagery.

Eerily, by means of an oblique classical reference, the homoerotic theme and aggression come together in Sendak’s last work. The devouring bear transforms itself into stars and assumes the form of the constellation Ursa Major. Ursa Major, so the myth goes, was created when Jupiter (in the form of Diana) rapes a chaste nymph named Callisto. Juno, to punish her husband Jupiter, turns Callisto into a bear; taking pity, Jupiter then wrings another change, turning the bear into Ursa Major. Throughout centuries, painters have used this story to titillate, showing one "woman" making love to another woman.

Sendak’s works have by now sold nearly thirty million copies and been translated into numerous foreign languages. But—as was pointed out recently by both Meghan Cox Gurdon in The Wall Street Journal and Dwight Garner in The New York Times—he disliked being known exclusively as a children's book illustrator. He strove to propagandize the counterintuitive notion that art and literature for children count as much as that created for adults, but he never convinced himself. He struck out, with uneven results, in a number of related directions: criticism and history, children's theater, opera, family memoir. He produced increasingly eccentric hybrid illustrated works, which, while nominally formatted for children, brim with odd allusions and conundrums, such as his illustrations for Dear Mili and Brundibar, among others.