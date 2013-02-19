Many astronomers believe that with the ingredients of life—water and hydrocarbons—prevalent throughout space, and planets enough, extraterrestrial life is possible and very much worth looking for. I learned just how hot this pursuit is a few years ago, when I went to Paris for a four-day symposium dedicated to the search for extraterrestrial intelligence, sponsored by the International Academy of Astronautics. Planets around other stars are being discovered every week. New techniques are being developed to inspect their atmospheres for the products of respiration and other life processes. Giant arrays of radio telescopes around the world listen for signals from advanced civilizations. The astronomers reviewed the new research with anticipation and excitement, but some audibly worried about why no alien life has yet been found in a universe potentially teeming with life. As good scientists, they wondered if there was something obvious they were missing in all their hard-won data.

Yes, the UFO enthusiasts would say, with rising exasperation. Some of them had come to Paris. In the spirit of open-mindedness, the conference organizers accepted a paper whose low-key title, "Investigation and analysis of transient luminous phenomena in the low atmosphere of Hessdalen valley, Norway," belied its sensational claims, which were that the strange, moving lights occasionally witnessed in the valley's thick nighttime mists belonged to alien spacecraft. A video showed the lights. The astronomers attended in polite silence, some eyes were rolled, and then afterwards, among themselves, they easily dismissed the phenomena, either as natural events or human-piloted aircraft.

But what if there were dozens or hundreds of small cameras ranged across the valley at the time of the sightings? Or if they were at the ready in Wales in 2008, when a police helicopter encountered a mysterious flying object above an RAF base? Or in Michigan in 1966, when hundreds of people said they witnessed the maneuvers of a large, airborne football-shaped object? The videos would have either solidly confirmed the presence of alien spacecraft in our skies—another triumph for crowd-sourced science—or they would have shown that more mundane processes were at work. Now that the handheld videocamera is everywhere, the next significant UFO sighting should be captured by numerous independent observers like those in Chelyabinsk, some of them simply driving by in their cars, listening to Leona Lewis.

Any alleged UFO sighting not captured by numerous cellphone and videocameras should not be worth reporting. As multiple film clips become the standard record for unusual public phenomena, we may see a precipitous fall-off in claims of alien visitations. The UFO hypothesis will be put to rest. The presence of extraterrestrials somewhere in the universe will still be an open issue, but if they exist, they will have to live far beyond our earth. Then the only visitors we can ever expect to drop in from space will be rocks—fast-moving, exploding, window-shattering, and, sadly, utterly lifeless.