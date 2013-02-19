Hogue, a Vassar-educated Texan raised by ACLU-card-carrying parents, was born the same year NARAL was founded, and as a result, is the only woman in charge of one of the old-guard pro-choice institutions who did not come of age in the decades when abortion was illegal. (Keenan vacated her seat for someone Hogue's age intentionally; as she explained in a May interview with the Washington Post, "It's time for a new leader to come in and, basically, be the person for the next 40 years of protecting reproductive choice." Most of her counterparts are in their sixties or seventies.) Buffy the Vampire Slayer is one of her fictional heroes. Wearing patterned tights and knee-high boots, she looks the part of someone who could bring youth to a legacy organization—something that wouldn't be worth remarking upon if it weren't so rare. Erin Matson, a 32-year-old pro-choice organizer, said she's excited about NARAL's leadership change for two reasons: Hogue is a "caps-lock progressive" and she's actually of reproductive age, someone relatable for the pro-choice movement to put forward when the cable talk shows come calling.

Hogue also brings experience as an aggressive activist. She was director of political advocacy for Moveon.org when the Democrats controlled the White House and both chambers of Congress, a period when the organization enforced progressive purity by running ads that eviscerated centrist Democrats. Before that, as the global finance campaign director for the Rainforest Action Network, Hogue was successful at brokering deals with the likes of Citibank and Bank of America to stop their financing of deforestation—campaigns that included civil disobedience and public shaming, including story-high banners hung by trespassers from the roofs of Manhattan buildings. And Hogue was arrested several years earlier at the 1999 World Trade Organization protest in Seattle. "I am who I am. … I believe in speaking truth to power," she said. "If we win or lose has real implications on real women every day in this country, and we're never going to lose sight of that. So does that mean at different times we're going to do in-your-face public education campaigns? Yes. Absolutely. I hope so. That's what I know how to do best and I think that's part of why NARAL wanted me."

In other words, the unabashed progressivism of the old pro-choice establishment isn't going away. And while newer pro-choice organizations are broadening their goals—call it the reproductive justice movement—that aggressive liberalism is something decentralized pro-choicers have happily borrowed from their predecessors. Matson—who recently left the National Organization for Women, where she was one of their youngest-ever national officers, to pursue more grassroots activism—noted that outrage among the young protesters who descended on the Virginia State House over a proposal to require women to have a vaginal probe before getting an abortion. While Hogue looks to turn NARAL into a more inclusive organization while retaining its aggressive liberalism, other pro-choice leaders are preparing for a very different kind of sea change. "We live in an era where there are a lot of attempts to come out of the polarized, demonizing form of politics that has plagued us for the last decade," said Frances Kissling, the former president of Catholics for a Free Choice. She believes that the problem confronting the pro-choice movement is one of moderatism among voters on both sides of the issue. Many people who are not necessarily anti-choice, she said, are nevertheless not content to have their moral concerns about abortion dismissed, ad nauseum, with the argument, "It's a private matter." At Planned Parenthood Federation, leadership recently acknowledged the growing ambiguity surrounding abortion with a rebranding effort that rejects assertive politics, including the term "pro-choice." They, too, produced a video, which begins, "Most things in life aren't simple. And that includes abortion. It's personal. It can be complicated. And for many people, it's not a black-and-white issue. So why do people try to label it like it is?"

If indeed voters have moderated on abortion, then selecting Hogue was a bold move for NARAL—a gamble that voters need to be snapped out of their moderation rather than appealed to with nuance. Kissling thinks it "would be good thing" if NARAL "were more acknowledging of the ambiguity that many people feel about abortion," adding, "I think an ability to communicate a clear message without having to attack everyone who disagrees with you has some possibility of enabling you to be heard by more people." That doesn't seem to be what Hogue has in mind; "toning it down" is not in her vocabulary. "I don't think anyone's in the mood for mellowing," she said. "I actually think people want some fun and some jazz."