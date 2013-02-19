2. Expiration of the Bush tax cuts for income above $450,000 and “minor reductions in discretionary caps and Medicare provider payments,” legislated last month. Total savings: $850 billion.

In Step Two, “savings” means “savings relative to continuation of the status quo,” which is a bit misleading, since the status quo was never going to continue. The Bush tax cuts were set to expire for all incomes as of Jan. 1, 2013. A stricter reckoning would therefore say that the “fiscal cliff” deal (that’s what Step Two is) added about $4 trillion to the deficit relative to what would have happened had Congress done nothing. But Congress was never going to do nothing, if only because raising taxes on lower incomes might have tipped the economy back into recession.

Between these opposite poles of never-going-to-happens stood Obama’s original tax proposal, which was to cancel the Bush tax cuts for incomes above $250,000. That would have shielded the recovery from harm and brought in twice as much revenue. Me, I’d have set the threshold at $100,000, but even the $250,000 threshold would have put deficit reduction within spitting distance of Congress and Obama’s 10-year goal to lower the deficit by $4 trillion (relative to that status quo that was never going to continue).

All this would lead you to think that Simpson and Bowles, nonpartisan truth-tellers that they’re purported to be, would make Step Three enactment of Obama’s $250,000 threshold (or, even better, my $100,000 threshold). I mean, they want to lower the deficit, right? But instead, Step Three is entitlement reforms (mostly Medicare and Medicaid) and … whaa? … lowering income-tax rates in exchange for eliminating or scaling back “most” tax expenditures. Step Four is to keep future spending in line. (Sure, whatever.)

Lowering income-tax rates while eliminating tax breaks would, Simpson and Bowles say, achieve some unspecified quantity of deficit savings. But if your aim is to reduce the deficit, why not get rid of as many tax expenditures as you can while leaving tax rates constant—or, better yet, raising them a bit? Simpson and Bowles would likely say they’re just being realistic about politics. Republicans won’t eliminate loopholes unless they can lower rates, too.