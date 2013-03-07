Dissident or Informant? The Murky Memory of Christa Wolf

Wolf may not get the last word—is there any such thing?—but with City of Angels she surely gets the better of the sort of triumphalist enemies who give schadenfreude a bad name. Her subtle, associative book of personal excavation is true to her doubt and anguish. She is never smug. Rather, in deploying the artful arrangements and rearrangements that fiction affords, she offers up, against hatred, what can only be called honesty, even if the idea of an honest novel sounds like a category error.

“You wanted the authorities to love you too,” a confidant tells her.

When I interviewed Wolf in Santa Monica, in 1993, during the period covered by the novel, for a piece in The New York Times Book Review, she told me about the “informal collaborator” file, news of which had just broken in the German press. Her anguish and bewilderment were, to me, unmistakable. She lapsed into very long silences. In her younger days she had been, she told me unabashedly, “naïve,” “seduced,” trapped in "ideological dogmatism and pigheadedness." Yet at the same time she was disinterestedly curious about how she could possibly have informed, not doubting that she had met with the Stasi agents but claiming not to remember having composed a written report, and speaking of this loss of memory as “a case for Dr. Freud, a classic case of repression.” Even then, she acknowledged that she might have “repressed those details that are the most unpleasant.”

Some might think this partial denial altogether too convenient. It would seem outlandish, to say the least, to forget that one had filed a report with the secret police. It seemed that way to Wolf, too. Indeed, psychic repression is one of the central subjects of this book that she eventually distilled, in more than a decade of work, from her California year. Seventeen years later, in 2010, this novel, more raw and almost certainly more absorbing than the justifications or excuses that might have been mustered by a lesser writer, was published in Germany. What relation the published book bears to her furious scribblings of twenty years ago (she was already “writing,” she told me, “like a madwoman”) is unknowable, for she died on December 1, 2011. Death therefore becomes the final punctuation mark of her stream-of-conscience attempt to find some rest stop in the labyrinth of history—a history that, as Wolf knew well, is never done tossing around the most honorable of intentions.