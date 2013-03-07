Dissident or Informant? The Murky Memory of Christa Wolf

Wolf was crushed, paralyzed, and, not least, astounded by this revelation, for she claimed she had almost no memory of the conversations she had conducted with the Stasi agents. Here was yet one more turn of the screw for the long-running, long-twisting story of her disillusion and the West’s suspicion that it was insufficient. (For many years, she had been anointed in the West as an outspoken heroine of dissent. Then, after 1989, she refused to celebrate the end of the German Democratic Republic, still hoping that it might turn into an autonomous outpost of humanistic socialism.) And now, in 1993, all the worse: When news broke of the “informal collaborator” file, there was talk about expunging her name from the archives of German literature.

Wolf may not get the last word—is there any such thing?—but with City of Angels she surely gets the better of the sort of triumphalist enemies who give schadenfreude a bad name. Her subtle, associative book of personal excavation is true to her doubt and anguish. She is never smug. Rather, in deploying the artful arrangements and rearrangements that fiction affords, she offers up, against hatred, what can only be called honesty, even if the idea of an honest novel sounds like a category error.

“You wanted the authorities to love you too,” a confidant tells her.

When I interviewed Wolf in Santa Monica, in 1993, during the period covered by the novel, for a piece in The New York Times Book Review, she told me about the “informal collaborator” file, news of which had just broken in the German press. Her anguish and bewilderment were, to me, unmistakable. She lapsed into very long silences. In her younger days she had been, she told me unabashedly, “naïve,” “seduced,” trapped in "ideological dogmatism and pigheadedness." Yet at the same time she was disinterestedly curious about how she could possibly have informed, not doubting that she had met with the Stasi agents but claiming not to remember having composed a written report, and speaking of this loss of memory as “a case for Dr. Freud, a classic case of repression.” Even then, she acknowledged that she might have “repressed those details that are the most unpleasant.”

Some might think this partial denial altogether too convenient. It would seem outlandish, to say the least, to forget that one had filed a report with the secret police. It seemed that way to Wolf, too. Indeed, psychic repression is one of the central subjects of this book that she eventually distilled, in more than a decade of work, from her California year. Seventeen years later, in 2010, this novel, more raw and almost certainly more absorbing than the justifications or excuses that might have been mustered by a lesser writer, was published in Germany. What relation the published book bears to her furious scribblings of twenty years ago (she was already “writing,” she told me, “like a madwoman”) is unknowable, for she died on December 1, 2011. Death therefore becomes the final punctuation mark of her stream-of-conscience attempt to find some rest stop in the labyrinth of history—a history that, as Wolf knew well, is never done tossing around the most honorable of intentions.

Connoisseur of uncertainty, archeologist of delusion, Wolf asks herself, and her readers: “Where does this compulsion come from? The need to cling to people and ideas and things that destroy us?” Why did she open up to the Stasi spooks? “You wanted the authorities to love you too,” a confidant tells her. She admits—without suing for absolution—that illusions may be just as necessary as they are dangerous. Here she turns the tables on History with a capital H, long her chief interlocutor, even if the very idea of History with a vector seems quaint. The phantom of socialism, once her redeemer, is now stripped of its Hegelian grandeur. The dreadful parody of socialism that was centered in East Berlin concealed a chimera and a delusion, even if she was sure that her “informal collaboration” had not resulted in any damage to the subjects of the Stasi’s curiosity—besides herself. "The point now is not to justify or to excuse, but to explain this to myself," she told me.