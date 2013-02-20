Now, there are plenty of very legitimate reasons to beat up on the Obama administration for its attitude towards transparency, like prosecutions of leakers or dubious invocations of national security. Compared to these sins, the gripes of Henry et al seem to be different not just in degree, but in kind. If the administration's high-handed approach towards the traveling press is ill-advised—someday it might be useful to have the pool folks on your side—it's hard to see it as an affront against democracy.





The fact that the outrage focused on a golf outing is not just accidental. Given the type of coverage White House correspondents usually provide, it's a telling detail. Nicholas von Hoffmann had this to say about the White House beat in The New Republic back in 1982: “These rooms, jammed with carrels that a graduate student would find confining, these rooms to which young reporters hope some day to be assigned, which the public regards as the pinnacle of the profession, are where some of the dullest chores of the news business are routinely performed. It is a step up, but not a big one, from writing out obits dictated by undertakers on the telephone.”

Not much has changed, apparently, even in the age of social media: On Monday, a pool report reader would have learned such scintillating details as, “the president emerged from the helicopter a couple minutes later wearing a white shirt, dark green slacks, and a long black coat”; this reader then would have been told, perhaps sardonically, that “the president’s return was open-press.” The pool matters because every now and then something enormous happens that makes even a press-pen view of the president's real-time activities notable: Think of September 11, 2001, when reporters found themselves aboard an Air Force One escorted by fighter jets (and when the earlier photo-op of the president reading My Pet Goat was suddenly rendered relevant). But much of the time, it's drudgery. Living in a world where reporters spend hours in far-flung holding rooms waiting to shout questions at passing officials, it's no wonder people were frustrated by being excluded from a golf outing while some newshound from Golf Digest got the scoop (“scoop”).

Access is overrated. From Watergate to Iran-Contra to Monica Lewinsky, White House correspondents have not been the primary journalists breaking Oval Office scandals. Non-pool reporters have broken many of the big stories of the Obama era, even in spite of a White House that may be more opaque and vindictive about leaks than any that have come before it. The New York Times’ Scott Shane and Charlie Savage have uncovered far more questionable exercises of power on Obama’s part (on drones and on bypassing Congress, for example) than that same paper’s White House correspondent, Peter Baker.

That's no accident. The nature of a White House correspondent’s job is largely to do process stories, to offer insight on the administration's thinking—important stuff, but usually different from the kind of digging that reveals heretofore unknown things. A significant part of the difference: This work often depends on the cooperation of White House officials, who may sometimes want to dribble out information, and may other times want to keep mum. Actual sit-downs with Obama—like the one my bosses did last month—may offer an interesting peek into the chief executive's mind, something very valuable in a democracy. But even a not-so-savvy reader knows it's only a peek, and only a peek at what the president is either prepared to expose or accidentally motivated to let out.