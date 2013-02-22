Findings from the burgeoning field of animal cognition have dovetailed with recent findings in neuroscience to place us in a unique historical moment. Researchers have begun to identity the neural machinery required for cognition, emotion, and consciousness, and to recognize that iterations of this machinery occur across all vertebrates. Fish have pain receptors and an amygdala, a brain structure known to process basic emotions, such as fear, in humans. Chimps have a prefrontal cortex, once considered to be uniquely large in humans, that rivals the relative size of our own. As the trickle of findings becomes a steady stream, the question becomes: What will we do with our expanded understanding? How will we choose to live with all these intelligent, feeling creatures whose minds are sometimes familiar and yet always alien?

The Bonobo and the Atheist and Virginia Morell’s Animal Wise: The Thoughts and Emotions of our Fellow Creatures suggest two distinct possibilities. Animal Wise is all about animals—what we can learn about animal minds from the people who study them. The Bonobo and the Atheist is about what animal minds can tell us about ourselves. Morell opens a window, and de Waal hands us a mirror.

Animal Wise explores how scientists try to understand animals. Each chapter focuses on a particular species and the work of a scientist who studies that species. We meet Stefan Schuster and his sharp-shooting archer fish, Karl Berg and a flock of wild parrotlets who have more domestic drama than most soap operas, Jaak Panksepp and his laughing rats (they “giggle” on a frequency inaudible to humans while playing together). We learn that dolphins can recognize themselves in a mirror and elephants mourn their dead: “Often, when an elephant has just died, other elephants will back up to touch its carcass gently with their hind feet, then cover the body with dirt and sticks, and stand guard.” Nearly all the scientists profiled here tell stories about how other researchers have dismissed their work, called them crazy, or accused them of anthropomorphizing. But Morell shows how they are amassing evidence that cognition, emotion, and consciousness appear in dizzying variety across the animal kingdom.

Morell lets the scientists speak for themselves without offering much comment. In this way, the book is an act of generosity toward these researchers and the animals they study, an invitation for readers to identify with these scientists and to see animals through their eyes. But this approach is also a little disappointing, if not downright problematic. Her respect for these scientists and their work seems to short-circuit her critical apparatus, leaving readers stranded in this strange new world, wondering what to make of it all. What does it mean that the first chapter shows ants “teaching” each other, and the second chapter states ants “are not sentient and do not experience feelings and emotions”? How are we to think about the muddy relationship between cognition, thinking, and consciousness? Morell is not without strong opinions. The book ends with a brief plea to halt the massive extinction currently decimating our planet’s biological diversity, but this entreaty does not make her an active guide throughout the rest of her book.

De Waal’s book is a different beast altogether, saturated with opinions and arguments that have been brewing for nearly four decades. The Bonobo and the Atheist is a work of cultural criticism about the role of religion in society, in which de Waal calls on new evidence—from biology, ethology, animal cognition, evolutionary psychology, and an extended meditation on a Hieronymus Bosch triptych—to support the old idea of secular humanism. This is a writer marshaling the evidence of his life, particularly his life as a scientist, to express a passionately held belief in the possibility of a more compassionate society.