Even if you allow for leniency—some games, after all, have intricate plots and are celebrated as much for their writing as for their game mechanics and design—it's hard not to take the non-narrative viewpoint seriously. My own research suggests that the anti-narrativists are more right than wrong. Ask gamers to tell you the plot of the most recent game they played and the most recent movie they watched, assuming that both were experienced more or less around the same time, and you’ll find that they remember the movie’s plot in great detail but the game’s plot only vaguely, if at all. When gamers play, they focus, to borrow a term from the loftier realm of spirituality, on being in the moment, an almost trance-like condition of pure action. They’re too busy pressing buttons and tugging on joysticks to notice anything quite as demanding as a plot.

This, at least, was the position I held before cackling at The Cave, and to some extent I hold it still. But Ron Gilbert's genius made it more difficult to argue that video games could never be storytelling platforms. When I used a bell, a hot dog vending machine, and a mechanical claw, for example, to lure a spiky beast into a trap, I was delighted not necessarily with having solved a somewhat simple puzzle but with having witnessed such a clever little gag, the equivalent of anything the Marx Brothers might have lobbed at me in one of their movies. What I was enjoying, in other words, was a good joke.

The Cave, then, is particularly masterful, but other recent examples of video game storytelling abound. In the last several years, graphic adventure games—which, like The Cave, revolve primarily around clicking on objects on screen—have experienced a renaissance, shunning the kinetic button-mashing mayhem for a more nuanced and narrative-based approach. The most surprising entry in the field, perhaps, is the series based on the popular comic book and television show "The Walking Dead". Zombies have long been a staple of video games, but they usually make an appearance as the ultimate first-person-shooter enemy, with the player doing nothing more complicated than taking a shotgun or a bat or a chainsaw to the heads of the undead hordes. The new Walking Dead games, on the other hand, focus intensely on character development and emotional depth, creating a dramatic experience every bit as compelling as that which unfurls weekly on AMC.

How to explain the sudden renaissance of point-and-click-style adventures? It’s a remarkable story. The genre’s original birth is easy enough to understand: In the late 1980s and early 90s, with computers still lacking in processing power, game designers sought ways to overcome the medium’s inherent flaws. And since they couldn’t really feature stunning graphics or evolved gameplay mechanics, they turned to story as panacea. Put simply, the hope was that if the jokes or the twists were good enough, players wouldn’t much mind that their actual interaction with the game was minimal.

Things, of course, have changed. Video games are now capable not only of displaying superb animation, but also of gameplay that feels mind-bogglingly realistic. The best-selling game titles of the moment make warfare, or fistfights, or football, seem lifelike. And this may just be too much: as last year’s disappointing sales figures might suggest, gamers are weary of titles that promise nothing but more technical improvements. They’ll still buy the latest Call of Duty, but, overall, they want games to provide what games ought to provide: fun. And as the gaming industry has many more engineering-minded people than it does artists like Ron Gilbert, fun is not always in the offing.