Let's say that happens, and Republicans move to the middle. Gay rights groups have long aligned themselves with Democrats—would gays remain loyal to the party even if they gained equal rights? Certain historical and cultural allegiances do die hard, but one need look no further than the once-solid Democratic South to see whether historical precedents can be trusted. There's a reason the saying "a week is like an eternity in politics" is so prevalent—the memory of the average American voter isn't terribly long.

The gay rights movement has gone mainstream thanks partly to its ability to market gays and lesbians as "safe" for Middle America. The demands of the movement—workplace protection, equal opportunity, the right to marry and serve in our military—are traditional, even conservative values, the argument being that gay people are just like everyone else, with similar desires and aspirations. Going beyond the values argument, one can argue that the "face" of the gay rights movement—in media, in particular, but even across the organizations most visible in the fight—has been one of carefully crafted "wholesomeness," creating an image of gays that may make them seem less frightening to Republicans than other minority groups. Many Americans think of gay people as white, mostly affluent singles and couples, a stereotype no doubt reinforced by the popularity of celebrities like Ellen DeGeneres and Neil Patrick Harris, and shows like "Will and Grace" and "Modern Family."

Of course, the reality is quite different. Gays are not all affluent, or white. More than that, they are not monolithic in their values and goals. Sexual orientation does not discriminate: It crosses all races, ethnicities, and social strata, and gays are just as likely to be influenced by religion, culture, regional demographics, and media. What currently holds the gay voting community together—the pursuit for equal rights—may not last in the face of changing Republican attitudes.

"Once you get past gay issues and talk about core values of the GOP—lower taxes, less spending, less regulation—it becomes very easy to get people to see the attraction of the Republican Party," Angelo said. "Gay Americans are living in this economy, too—it's the great equalizer—and there are a great number of members of the LGBT community whose chief concern is getting a job, keeping their job, finding more meaningful work and keeping more of what they earn. That's where the Republican party can resonate most."

That's been the gay Republican pitch for years now, and apparently it hasn't taken hold. If anything, gay support for Democratic presidential candidates in national elections seems to be growing. Still, even if Republicans don't win over a majority of gay voters by moderating their positions, there are a lot of fiscally conservative but socially moderate voters who could return to the fold should the Republicans soften their positions. A recent article in The New York Times about young Obama voters in Montana said that they would be open to voting Republican if the candidate supported same-sex marriage.

The GOP's next presidential candidate isn't likely to embrace gay marriage, and even 2020 looks like a long shot. But it is equally unlikely that he (or she) will embrace a constitutional amendment against it. Will the party be able to shift its positions quickly enough to satisfy gay conservatives, let alone other gay voters? "There are too many straight Republicans who are in the closet on their support for gay marriage," LaSalvia said, adding that a lot of his group's members "are embarrassed to call themselves Republicans." "If I had to do it over again, would we put GOP in our name? I don't know. ... I'm not excited to call myself a Republican anymore. It's embarrassing."

If the founder of GOProud isn't proud of the GOP, it's hard to imagine other gays will be anytime soon. But the time may have finally come for the Republican Party to have its Sister Souljah moment, to reject the socially conservative voices in the party and recognize the obvious: Opposing gay rights is no longer a winning issue for the party. Otherwise, Republicans stand to lose a new generation of voters, and will find their electoral chances dwindling even further.

Eric Sasson is a contributor to The Wall Street Journal and the author of the story collection Margins of Tolerance. Follow him on Twitter @idazlei.

Correction: A previous version of this story got Jimmy LaSalvia's first name wrong.