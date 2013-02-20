Even though we advocated for the policy the Obama administration largely adopted, we remained critical of how it was being implemented, arguing that more troops alone were not sufficient absent a broader political and economic strategy to help end more than three decades of conflict in Afghanistan. So when the president announced at his speech in 2011 that he was changing strategy, it does not seem unusual to us that we would give some measure of support. In the first paragraph of the statement Mr. Silverstein cites, however, we go on to say: "Yet many important questions about Afghanistan, including our core objectives, future costs, how military operations will support the political and military transition between now and 2014, and our relations with Pakistan, remain unanswered." So to recap, Afghanistan is not an area where we have been inconsistent and our position depends on who is in office; quite the opposite is the case. Afghanistan is an area where we developed a policy proposal, political leaders adopted it, and we held to our views regardless of who was in power.

Mr. Silverstein chose to ignore the areas where CAP ideas and Obama administration ideas part ways. From disagreements on the ozone rule to an aggressive push to counter Obama administration overtures on raising the Medicare eligibility age, to our fierce advocacy, led by Lawrence J. Korb, CAP senior fellow and former assistant secretary of defense under President Ronald Reagan, to cut the bloated Pentagon budget, this piece ignores that our work is anchored in our ideas, not whoever occupies the Oval Office. There are of course areas where we agree with the Obama administration because they are proposing policies we support. The fact that we now align with the Obama administration on issues from marriage equality to Don't Ask, Don't Tell repeal is not evidence of our fealty but rather a demonstration of our impact and ability to move the policy debate in a direction in which the Obama administration has joined.

We have not always succeeded. We remain critical of the expansion of leasing for oil and gas development coupled with a near absence of conservation on public lands and of the decision to allow drilling in the Arctic. We have long criticized the missteps that led to the failure to close Guantanamo. And we believe the climate crisis requires more urgency and action.

Over the past 10 years, CAP has changed the policy landscape by producing ideas and policies that matter—from a plan to end the Iraq war to a universal health care plan launched in 2004, long before any Democrats would touch it. Mr. DeMint and his brand of partisan extremism may tarnish the image of the conservative ideas industry, but the Center for American Progress will continue to build on the same framework on which we were established: Good ideas matter. And those ideas can change the country no matter who is in office.