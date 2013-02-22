At 31, Anne Hathaway has been appearing in movies for over a decade. That's usually time enough for people to make up their minds about an actress, even though this one is better known for adding charm to trifles like The Devil Wears Prada and playing Catwoman in The Dark Knight Rises than for her rare forays into emotional depth—chiefly, as the sister in Jonathan Demme's Rachel Getting Married, which earned Hathaway her first Academy Award nomination in 2008. Yet one sure way to start a fight among movie reviewers and other serious film buffs is to wonder aloud—well, online, since most of us have the social skills of shellfish—whether she's got any talent.

The churls among us didn't have this problem with Julia Roberts in her heyday. (Answer: not a Maxwell House drop. Sorry, America.) For opposite reasons, we don't have it with Meryl Streep, even if we wish Dame Meryl hadn't waited so long to take her own brilliance for granted and loosen up some. Hathaway is in another category—and in that category, the old-fashioned magic of movies, such as it is in 2013, may reside.

If she doesn't win the Best Supporting Actress Oscar on Sunday night for her performance as Fantine in Les Misérables, bookies worldwide will lose their shirts. Yet that only begs the question of whether her maddeningly indeterminate acting chops are relevant to her appeal. Some of the reasons for that are built into Hollywood's nature; ask Sir Alfred Hitchcock's stately, plump ghost what a reliable certification of genius the Academy Awards are. But some are case-specific. Whatever you think of either Les Mis as a musical or the movie version as a movie—"abomination" and "endless" would do it for me—Hathaway owes her nomination to the essentially athletic feat of singing "I Dreamed A Dream" in one uninterrupted, undeniably affecting live take.

Since Bruce Willis has recorded more tunes than she has, and so did Robert Mitchum, this caters to the industry's penchant for rewarding people doing something they're not already famous for. Cf. Kevin Costner, recipient for 1990's Dances With Wolves of the Best Director Oscar that Hitchcock, Sam Peckinpah, and Orson Welles, among others, never nabbed.