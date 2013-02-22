Every news outlet agrees on the basic outline of Buss’ life story: Born a child of the Depression in Wyoming, he moved to L.A. to get a chemistry Ph.D. at the University of Southern California, then worked in aerospace. But he got rich buying real estate as the region boomed, and bought a franchise in the World Team Tennis league in 1974. By 1978, he was flush enough to buy the Lakers, the Los Angeles Kings, and the Forum where they played from Jack Kent Cooke (the quirky mogul who also owned the Washington Redskins), who was going through an expensive divorce. “As part of the deal, he bought the Chrysler Building in New York City and traded it to Cooke,” the L.A. Times notes (the New York Times doesn’t mention that).

That set Buss up to be one of the great playboys of the 1980s, which all the obits note. SI says he “rarely appeared in public without at least one attractive, much younger woman on his arm.” The L.A. Times cites his “unpretentious style” which “helped Buss, divorced and known as a playboy, forge close relationships with many of his players. After games, he transformed the Forum's press lounge into a late-night party spot, entertaining athletes, reporters and young women as announcer Chick Hearn poured drinks at the bar.” Only Deadspin notes that he “a world-class Playmate aficionado who frequently dated teenage girls and used to host his birthday party at a brothel,” in a tribute aptly headlined, “Jerry Buss, Surrounded by Boobs” that’s illustrated exactly like it sounds.

The New York Times puts it in context, quoting NBA Commissioner David Stern telling SI in 1998 that Buss was among the last of the individual owners in big-time sports—ie, the money he helped bring into pro leagues meant corporate balance sheets were in, while cowboy hotshots with girls on their arms were out. Obit desks aren’t immune to cold financial realities, either, though: The L.A. Times piece has a tag line noting that “former Times staff writer Mark Heisler contributed to this report.” Heisler, the paper’s longtime NBA beat reporter, was laid off in a 2011 cost-cutting move.

SAYONARA, RICHIE-SAN

When Donald Richie began writing about Japanese film, the only thing many Americans thought that meant was movies about angry, irradiated sea monsters. “He was among the first English-language writers to look past Godzilla and recognize a depth and subtlety in Japanese filmmaking that rivaled the best movies being made in the West,” the Washington Post says. Richie, who died Tuesday in Tokyo at 88, wrote dozens of books about Japanese film and culture, as well as The Inland Sea, a 1971 travelogue. The New York Times notes that he “came to bemoan the changes that transformed Japan from the mostly agrarian country he found in the 1940s into an industrialized landscape of unrestrained public works and American-style commercial development.”