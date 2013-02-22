Congressional Republicans have done a pretty good job pretending not to care that the planned March 1 sequestration will cut $43 billion out of this year’s defense budget. Sure, it’s an “ugly and dangerous way” to cut spending, says House Speaker John Boehner. But, he says, “it is here to stay” if the alternative is a tax increase, as President Obama has proposed. Though the president has indicated he’d also be willing to cut spending, the speaker has offered no similar give: “The tax debate is now closed,” he says. No agreement to cancel the sequester will be acceptable if it includes a tax increase.

So much for Capitol Hill Republicans. GOP governors, on the other hand, have had much greater difficulty maintaining their composure about a prospective sequester. That’s because governors experience the economy in a way that members of Congress do not. If a state’s economy goes south, it’s the governor who tends to get blamed. And according to USA Today, the states hit hardest by planned Army sequester cuts “include Alabama, Texas, Virginia, and Pennsylvania,” while the states hit hardest by planned Navy sequester cuts would be California, Florida, and Virginia. All but one of those states has a Republican governor. And no Republican governor is hurting more right now than Virginia Gov. Bob McDonnell, who until three months ago was chairman of the Republican Governors Association, and remains on its executive committee. (McDonnell’s successor, Louisiana Gov. Bobby Jindal, has avoided weighing in on the sequestration fight, but in a January speech said, “We must not become the party of austerity, we must become the party of growth.”)

In cutting a total of $85 billion from this year’s federal budget, the sequester will deliver plenty of pain to Republican and Democratic constituencies alike. But half of that pain is allocated specifically to the Pentagon. That’s only fair, since the Pentagon accounts for more than half of all discretionary spending, to which the sequestration cuts are confined. But no sequestration cuts to other federal agencies even come close. We can argue about whether the Pentagon has $43 billion to spare—I think it probably does—but not about which state will suffer most from these defense cuts. That state is Virginia. And McDonnell is being anything but stoic.

Exhibit A is a letter McDonnell sent Obama on Feb. 18. It more or less begs Obama to cancel the sequester: