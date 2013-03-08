The statistics are astonishing. Controlling for inflation, tuition and fees have 26 percent during the past ten years at private four-year colleges, 47 percent at public two-year colleges, and 66 percent at public four-year colleges. The most plausible explanation for why this is so, offered by Richard Vedder, a gadfly economist at the American Enterprise Institute, is “.” A college degree is such an obvious necessity in this economy that people will pay nearly anything for it, and colleges know that. Yes, price increases have been mitigated by needs-based grants and loans—some from the colleges, more from the government. But subsidies merely transfer the cost of inflation to taxpayers, while loans burden students with unprecedented levels of debt.

A college degree is such a necessity in this economy that people will pay nearly anything for it, and colleges know that.

The root problem, which the administration set out to solve, is price. “Let me put colleges and universities on notice,” President Obama in his 2012 State of the Union address. “If you can’t stop tuition from going up, the funding you get from taxpayers will go down.” By all accounts, it was his own idea to leverage federal higher-education subsidies to impose limits on tuition increases. It went nowhere.

The first constituency that failed to take notice was the news media. Practically speaking, the president was asking Congress to impose price controls on a sector that accounts for of GDP. But in an election year, the media (exempting the trade press) was primarily interested in spotlighting those policies likeliest to get a rise out of Obama’s opponent, and Mitt Romney wasn’t much interested in education issues. Later, when Obama revived his call for tuition price controls in subsequent speeches (including his convention speech and ), the press downplayed what was then “old” news. Another obstacle was the press’s (accurate) perception of Obama as, in general, a strong supporter of higher education—, for instance, funding for low-income Pell grants. That Obama also favored punitive action against some colleges was the sort of complication reporters don’t easily digest.