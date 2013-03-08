The first constituency that failed to take notice was the news media. Practically speaking, the president was asking Congress to impose price controls on a sector that accounts for of GDP. But in an election year, the media (exempting the trade press) was primarily interested in spotlighting those policies likeliest to get a rise out of Obama’s opponent, and Mitt Romney wasn’t much interested in education issues. Later, when Obama revived his call for tuition price controls in subsequent speeches (including his convention speech and ), the press downplayed what was then “old” news. Another obstacle was the press’s (accurate) perception of Obama as, in general, a strong supporter of higher education—, for instance, funding for low-income Pell grants. That Obama also favored punitive action against some colleges was the sort of complication reporters don’t easily digest.

The next constituency that ought to have taken interest was—hear me out!—the House Republicans. Back in 2003, Republican Representative Buck McKeon of California introduced legislation similar to Obama’s proposal. Among the bill’s co-sponsors was future House Speaker . Republicans don’t like tinkering with the private sector (even the nonprofit part), but neither do their hearts bleed for America’s institutions of higher learning, which they regard, accurately, as mostly hostile territory. And McKeon had plausibly framed the issue as accountability in government spending. But McKeon and Boehner subsequently from the idea under pressure from fellow Republicans and One Dupont Circle (shorthand for the higher-ed lobby in Washington, because much of it resides there).

Reviving support among Republicans seems unlikely. The party has a history of repudiating its own ideas whenever Democrats adopt them—remember Obamacare?—and government tuition curbs are no exception. Federal education dollars “should not be used as bargaining chips to impose federal price controls,” a spokeswoman for the (GOP-controlled) House education committee told me. The Republicans of 2013 are never going to support anything that can be labeled “price controls.”

The Senate was, and remains, Democratic, but Obama’s proposal didn’t generate much interest there, either. The Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP) Committee and its chairman, Democrat Tom Harkin of Iowa, were preoccupied with an . Obama’s proposal was also sent to an appropriations subcommittee on education, chaired by Harkin as well; its report on the subject expressed polite support for the administration’s goals and principles, but said they required “more deliberation in Congress.”

Yet in three HELP on college affordability held after Obama laid out his proposal, no such deliberation took place (unless you count a in prepared testimony by an Education Department undersecretary). One likely factor was that One Dupont Circle, which holds particular sway over Democrats, opposed the plan. “The answer is not going to come from more federal controls on colleges or states,” said David L. Warren, president of the National Association of Independent Colleges and Universities, a consortium of private schools that has muscle in Washington.