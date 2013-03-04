"You Have All the Reasons to Be Angry"

This critique, which was shared by all the workers I interviewed that night, is a valid one. Income inequality has actually widened since the end of apartheid in 1994. Driving this trend are so-called “black diamonds”—wealthy blacks connected to the black-liberation establishment, whose fortunes have improved incredibly compared with the ordinary people they once represented. Ramaphosa serves as perhaps the most dramatic example. In 1996, after his rival Thabo Mbeki outmaneuvered him in the race to succeed Mandela as the country’s second black president, Ramaphosa decided to enter business. Over the following decade, he became one of South Africa’s richest men, building a $765 million net worth mainly through his Shanduka Group investment arm. “Shanduka means ‘change,’ ” declares his website, “a name befitting to a company founded on the principle of investing in change.” But in fact the Shanduka Group amassed its fortune through investments in august titans of South African business like financial institutions, telecoms, McDonald’s franchises—and mines. Shanduka is a 9 percent shareholder in Lonmin and Ramaphosa is a director of its board. In October, he was discovered to have sent e-mails to Lonmin’s management in the run-up to the Marikana massacre describing the company’s striking miners as “plainly dastardly criminal” and suggesting the police take action against them.

What happened? In truth, there was always an unresolved tension in the ANC’s fight against the world white South Africans had created, including the mines. Was the goal of the liberation struggle to radically dismantle this world—or just to move more freely within it? Over the course of 20 years of ANC rule, the tension has quietly resolved toward the latter aim. When President Thabo Mbeki moved to address blacks’ exclusion from the South African economy, he did so by instituting an affirmative action program called Black Economic Empowerment (BEE) that focused on incorporating blacks into the highest positions at the biggest companies and encouraging huge investment deals with black businesspeople. But by providing an economic ladder to only the most educated and privileged blacks, and by investing in the same businesses—such as mining—that require cheap black labor, BEE only deepened social inequality, though it partially removed its association with skin color. (Ramaphosa has remained a BEE defender.)

Black rule has somewhat diminished the correlation between class and race, but it has done virtually nothing to narrow the great divide between haves and have-nots.

For a black South African to become a mining magnate was, until recently, considered a manifestation of post-apartheid justice. Kuseni Dlamini, who recently served for a year as CEO of Anglo American South Africa, explained to me the allure of joining the top ranks of institutions from which blacks had so long been barred—even if your former self might have judged those institutions rotten to the core. Returning to South Africa from England in the early 2000s, Dlamini had two options: go back to his tribal area to teach college or accept a job at Anglo. The choice was obvious. The tribal area would have felt disappointingly “familiar,” he said, whereas “in South Africa, historically, Anglo American had always been a very, very big deal.” For him, personally, getting to run a mine seemed to be the ultimate ascent, a definitive “transcending of the dark period of the ’80s”—if not, of course, for most of the mine’s languishing black employees.