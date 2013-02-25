As you've probably heard by now, Monopoly—the game that's grown-up enough to have mortgages but innocent enough not to have mortgage-backed securities—is about to get a new pet. Based on the results of an internet election to shake up the game's roster of tokens, the cat is in and the iron is out.

It's no surprise that a cat won an internet election, of course, especially when the other candidates to be added to the game were a robot, a diamond ring, a helicopter, and a guitar. Do videos of cute helicopters go viral? Is there a web site called LOLGuitars? Can a robot snuggle up next to you while you tap away on your laptop? (Don't answer that.)

According to one school of thought, adding the cat makes a certain kind of sense. The argument goes something like this: Up until now, all the Monopoly tokens have been inanimate objects—the thimble, the iron, the race car, and so on—except for the Scottie dog, which has always felt a bit incongruous. So giving the pooch a feline counterpart helps balance things out a bit.

But here's the thing: Monopoly isn't about cute animals. It's about property, banking, development, railroads, utilities, making and losing fortunes—in short, being a captain of industry. That's why the metal-cast tokens with their industrial symbols feel so appropriate. It's true that the Scottie always stuck out as the oddball of the group, but the proper remedy would have been to eliminate the Scottie, not to add another animal.