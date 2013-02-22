Increase Income-Related Premiums Under Medicare Parts B and D. Under Medicare Parts B and D, certain beneficiaries pay higher premiums as a result of their higher levels of income. Beginning in 2017, the Administration proposes to increase income-related premiums under Medicare Parts B and D by 15 percent and maintain the income thresholds associated with income-related premiums until 25 percent of beneficiaries under Parts B and D are subject to these premiums. This will help improve the financial stability of the Medicare program by reducing the Federal subsidy of Medicare costs for those beneficiaries who can most afford them. This proposal will save approximately $28 billion over 10 years.

Allow me to translate: The administration would take two steps. It would ask wealthy seniors to pay higher premiums than they do now. Then it would freeze the income threshold at which those higher premiums kick in. Over time, as incomes rose naturally, more and more seniors would end up paying the higher premiums—until, under the administration's proposal, one-quarter of all seniors were paying the surcharge. If you do the math, as analysts at the Kaiser Family Foundation have, you'll see that it would eventually mean every senior making more than $47,000 a year in today's dollars will be paying higher premiums. The change would raise only $28 billion for the next ten years. But it would probably save much more—over $100 billion—in the following decade.

I don't mean to pick on this one example. I also don't mean to pick on Brooks, who has already taken a lot of grief today from Steve Benen, Jonathan Chait, and Kevin Drum. In fact, Brooks, to his credit, has already appended a correction to his column and clarified, in a conversation with Ezra Klein, that he had in mind a different sort of mean-testing, in which wealthy seniors would actually get less insurance. (That's a topic for another time.)

But the failure to recognize, or at least acknowledge, that the administration has already proposed serious means-testing is widespread in Washington—and emblematic of a broader truth in the budget debate. The administration has proposed serious compromises, the kind that makes liberals like me squeamish. And while plenty of Democrats don’t like them, plenty would go along with them, if—and only if—they are part of a deal in which Republicans are making equal concessions. But Republicans aren't doing that. They oppose raising any more revenue, and they want to replace existing cuts to the Defense Department with yet more cuts to social programs. No deal is possible until Republican behavior changes. And that behavior won’t change as long as it escapes notice.