a) True. Gregory himself leaked the email to Talking Points Memo.

b) False. What actually happened was that Gregory pursued Sanford with several emails, assuring his press secretary that the governor would get "a fair shake from me" because "coming on 'Meet the Press' allows you to frame the conversation how you really want to … and then move on."

3 How did David Gregory refer to Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu?

a) "The president of Israel."

b) "Bibi."

c) "The leader of the Jewish people."

d) "Benjamin Disraeli."

4 Who has NOT been forced to watch David Gregory dance to his or her music?

a) Cee-Lo Green

b) Mary J. Blige

c) Eminem

d) Psy

5 What was George W. Bush’s nickname for David Gregory?

a) "Stretch."

b) "Dancin' Dave."

c) "Tall Guy."

d) "Smirking Chimp."

6 True or false? David Gregory apologized for the press's failure to fully investigate the Bush administration's false claims that led to the Iraq War.

a) True. He called it "the lowest point in American journalism in this millennium."

b) False. He was emphatic in his praise for the job he and his colleagues did, saying, "I think there are a lot of critics who think that … if we did not stand up and say this is bogus, and you're a liar, and why are you doing this, that we didn't do our job. I respectfully disagree. It's not our role."

7 What has reinforced the view of David Gregory's critics that he's a Republican tool?

a) His stating as fact the lie that "the President has said … that al-Qaeda has been defeated."

b) His brow-beating of Elizabeth Warren while moderating a debate between her and Scott Brown.

c) His stating as fact the lie that President Obama "has allowed America’s national debt to increase by 41 percent."

d) His constant references to President Obama as "pro-abortion," as if anyone who thinks it should be legal favors the procedure.

e) All of the above, plus far too many more examples to cite here.

8 False or true? David Gregory got up on stage at the 2007 White House Correspondents Dinner and gleefully danced and clapped while Karl Rove performed a porcine white man's version of a rap song.

a) False. He'd been invited to participate but declined because he thought if would be "undignified."

b) True. Humiliatingly true.

ANSWERS

1) e

2) b

3) c

4) c

5) a

6) b

7) e

8) b

Paul Slansky is the author of six books, among them My Bad: The Apology Anthology, The Little Quiz Book of Big Political Sex Scandals, and the New York Times bestseller The Clothes Have No Emperor: A Chronicle of the American 80s,which he has reissued as an e-book available at www.theclotheshavenoemperor.com.