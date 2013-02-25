Which is why it was such a surprise that the new law’s entire lifecycle—from inspiration, to conception, to passage—was nurtured by Republicans. (It was spearheaded by Ed Royce, the incoming chair of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, and outgoing chairwoman Ileana Ros-Lehtinen.) The final product does make concessions to conservatives worried about the prospect of the government becoming beholden to international law: Anytime the State Department wishes to announce a reward for a war criminal, it will also have to notify Congress 15 days in advance and submit a report detailing why the particular arrest aligns with the national security interests of the United States. The law also explicitly preserves ASPA. But Congress also explicitly deprived itself of any special veto power over targets. The executive branch is required only to inform lawmakers of its intent to act on specific names.

John Washburn, the director of the American Non-Governmental Organizations Coalition for the International Criminal Court, sees the legislation as yet another signal that the United States is increasingly comfortable with the notion of a permanent international tribunal, as opposed to the current, ad-hoc system of courts as seen in Sierra Leone, Rwanda, and the former Yugoslavia. As American University law professor Kenneth Anderson told Foreign Policy’s Colum Lynch earlier this month, Washington “has made its peace on both sides of the political aisle with the existence of the International Criminal Court and with the functioning of the ICC as long as it doesn’t get too close” to the sactivities of the United States.

None of this means that there's an international criminal justice revolution underway. Even in the age of Obama, American officials still harbor plenty of skepticism about the court. Speaking recently at the Brookings Institute, Assistant Secretary of State for African affairs Johnnie Carson underscored that while the Obama administration supported the ICC's mission, its structure, and its founding charter, it still would not commit to recognizing its legitimacy in any official capacity. This is as far as Washington is currently willing to venture.

According to John Bellinger, a legal advisor to the State Department under President Bush, that won’t change so long as Democrats are themselves hesitant about endorsing international law. “Human rights observers believed there would be a dramatically changed approach by the Obama administration to the International Criminal Court,” he says. “These people have forgotten that the Clinton administration said that the Rome Statute was flawed.”

Indeed, it's clear that the Obama administration doesn't see the issue as a political winner. One expert on atrocity crimes who declined to be named because of the political sensitivity of the issues at stake, said that the administration showed great care to not portray the bill as moving the ball forward at all on the American relationship with the ICC. “They certainly downplayed that, and really tried to put it to the side,” he says. “They really want to go forward with getting people like Kony…but at the same time, they don’t want to be seen as supporting the ICC, and don’t want to be seen as letting international law have any influence over U.S. jurisprudence.”