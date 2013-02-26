Last year, around the time of the Queen’s Jubilee, a work of art by the anonymous street artist known as Banksy appeared outside a North London discount shop. The graffiti featured a scruffy-looking boy hunched over a sewing machine, turning out colorful little Union Jacks. In many ways, it was typical Banksy: clever but blunt, political but ironic, gritty but somehow still whimsical. Less typical was the artwork’s fate: It vanished earlier this month before promptly showing up in a Miami auction house, where the plan was to offer it up for about half a million dollars. After outraged reactions from residents and London councilmembers, the piece was withdrawn, but questions remain about its provenance and its appropriation. How did it get from impoverished Haringey to Miami? Is the work even real? Does it matter?

Banksy was something of a pretender when it came to fitting in on the streets of Bristol.

These are the kinds of questions that Banksy—perhaps the world’s most famous anonymous artist—invites. A new biography by Will Ellsworth-Jones, a former New York correspondent for The Sunday Times, titled Banksy: The Man Behind the Wall, purports to offer a glimpse behind the numerous facades erected to keep Banksy’s identity obscure. It is an awkwardly positioned work: an unauthorized biography of an anonymous subject who is both ubiquitous—on the streets, online—and evasive. Although Ellsworth-Jones delves deeply into the origins of the artist, he refuses to unmask him. It’s a sop to Banksy that prevents this book from fulfilling its purpose.

What is generally accepted about Banksy is that he hails from Bristol and that he first made his way into the public consciousness when he took it upon himself to hang one of his works in London's Tate Britain in 2003, accompanied by the irreverent caption: "Little is known about Banksy, whose work is inspired by cannabis resin and daytime television." His more iconic works of stenciled street art include toothy rats brandishing signs, young girls hugging bombs like teddy bears, and policeman kissing. Over the last decade, they've cropped up everywhere from London to New York to the West Bank, where Banksy left behind a number of heart-wrenching works in 2005. His work, often politically loaded, also deploys a strong sense of irony: "Large Graffiti Slogan" shows a generic-looking punk with a mohawk trying to assemble works of vandalism from a box labeled "IEAK."



