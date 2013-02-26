



They also spent millions, funded by owner Warner Communications. Pelé was paid an outrageous $1.4 million per season. (The 2013 MLS salary cap is less that $3 million per team.) The rest of the NASL followed suit and spent unsustainably, recruiting players like Johan Cruyff, George Best, and Javier Aguirre. While the Cosmos were winning on the field, following up a championship in 1977 with one in 1978, when attendance peaked at almost 48,000 per game, the league was crumbling behind the scenes. "It was impossible to keep it going at the Cosmos level," Clive Toye, the general manager who signed Pelé, told me. Although the NASL wouldn't fold for another half decade, interest in the league was fading as no player could replace the magnetism and star power of the retired Brazilian. Rapid expansion spread talent too thin, and teams folded as owners failed to control rising salaries. The luster of the Cosmos began to tarnish, as did that of the rest of the NASL. Fans wanted to remember the good times, not the bad. New soccer fans had nowhere to turn. "When the Cosmos folded, it was absolutely devastating. I was 16 years old and my dreams of being a professional soccer player vanished. Playing in college was not the dream," David Kilpatrick, a Mercy College professor and the Cosmos club historian, said. The team disappeared into the collective memory of the masses.

So did soccer itself. Sure, some former NASL fans followed the fledging Major Indoor Soccer League or the American Soccer League, but for the most part Americans forgot about the sport. When Major League Soccer started in 1996, it promised none of the flash of the Cosmos. Executives structured the league to avoid the monetary excesses that doomed the NASL—a smart business model, but one that didn't allow for Cosmos-era talent or excitement. If you remembered those 70,000 soccer fans in Giants Stadium, and seeing some of the game's all-time greats (albeit in the twilight of their careers), how could you be impressed by the likes of Columbus Crew's Brian McBride playing before 19,000 fans in the 90,000-capacity Ohio Stadium? Even the Los Angeles Galaxy, who averaged a league-high 28,900 fans in 1996, played in a 70-percent-empty Rose Bowl. When Once in a Lifetime, a documentary about the success and excess of the Cosmos, premiered in 2006, it only reinforced the gap between the dream team of the '70s and the MLS. While the domestic league's attendance has ticked up each of the past three seasons, bolstered by smart expansion into regions with rabid fan support and the construction of soccer-specific stadiums that improve the spectator experience, it still can't touch the fascination with the Cosmos and the NASL.

This year, 19 teams will compete for MLS Cup, won the past two seasons by the Galaxy, who will be without the closest thing the league ever had to Pelé: England's David Beckham, now with Paris Saint-Germain. MLS and Galaxy brass no doubt hoped the handsome international star would make a Pelé-sized splash when they signed him in 2007 to a five-year, $32.5 million deal. He did at first. Some 250,000 Galaxy jerseys were sold before he'd even been officially introduced. His Galaxy debut, in an international friendly against Chelsea, drew the likes of Tom Cruise, Katie Holmes, Eva Longoria, Mary-Kate Olsen, and Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger; and 66,000 people turned out to Giants Stadium to see his first MLS start, against the Red Bulls. But TV ratings remained disappointing, and the buzz faded quickly. While he no doubt raised the profile of the league, both in the U.S. and abroad, and performed well enough (when he wasn't injured or on loan to a European club), Beckham couldn't possibly replicate the impact of the Brazilian. The sporting and cultural landscape has become too fractured. In the U.S., MLS has to compete for attention with European leagues that are widely available via cable TV and online streams, plus all the major domestic sports. In 2013, it's simply not possible for a soccer player—or perhaps any athlete, in any sport—to capture our collective attention the way Pelé and the Comsos did.

Still, MLS continues to chug along. Most likely, the level of play will grow incrementally, fan support will improve another few percentage points, and the year will be a minor success on a long road to becoming one of the world's best leagues. In August, meanwhile, the new New York Cosmos will formally return to the field—with Pelé as their honorary president—after an absence of three and a half decades. They will play in the new NASL, a lower-division league that was founded in 2009 and began play in 2011; Hofstra University's 15,000-person stadium will be their home field. The Cosmos may even end up being that second New York franchise the MLS has been seeking. The club's new owners, who bought the name in 2011, are first trying to find a sustainable business model, short on the glitz but in the black. It's how soccer in the U.S. should look. It's how soccer in the U.S. should have always looked.