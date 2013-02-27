"There are camps forming. Not the way they used to, by camps of devoted tech fans, but more of plain regular people identifying themselves with a tech tribe," says Helsinki-based Horace Dediu, who writes the well-respected analysis site Asymco.com. "You can't really create something that has such a deep response without having people who are actually repulsed by it. They hate the person who loves it, because they say it should not be loved."

Here's how the Apple commentariat breaks down. There are the professionals, of various levels of journalistic quality, who review products and try to report what they can about Apple's famously secretive operation. There are the analysts, who simply want the company to keep introducing new products that will sustain its rapid growth (their enthusiasm drove Apple's stock to insane highs, and vaporized when—of course—it couldn't continue indefinitely). And then there are the bloggers, a vast network in which an elite pack of some half a dozen are frequently cited as thought leaders in the field.

These are the folks who—or so they'll tell you—pride themselves less on their traffic stats than on being right about what the company will do or should do. They have some technical acumen, which allows them to sift through the firehose of rumors, assess what's actually possible, analyze what the company's history would suggest, and come to a pretty close approximation of what Apple's going to do before it announces anything. Consider the new iPhone 5: If you'd been reading the right people, you'd have known before its launch that the phone would be a taller and have a Retina screen and smaller dock connector.

"It would almost ruin the game to have [Apple CEO] Tim Cook call you on the phone and tell you exactly what they're going to do," says programmer and freelance columnist John Siracusa. "What you'd rather do is demonstrate how well you understand the company, and create a set of solid predictions based on no inside information…within the fan community, we pretty much have Apple's number."

These people do tend to be, at their cores, Apple optimists. They identify as Mac users, and understand Apple to be an exceptional company that makes exceptional products; otherwise they wouldn't spend so much time writing about it. At the same time, they reject the charges of "fanboyism" leveled against them, saying that all their defenses can be supported by the evidence.

"It's pretty much a battle of everybody else trying to call other people a partisan," Siracusa says. "They love Apple, but they are trying desperately not to let their love of Apple blind them to the actual situation."

More often than not, that faith in Apple's essential DNA prevails over disappointment. Yes, the stock is sinking and Maps app sucks, but Apple still made $8.2 billion in profit! And it's products are still a lot better than anyone else!

"You're a reporter. You're not Tim Cook. If you could be Tim Cook, you would go run a billion-dollar company," Jim Dalrymple, widely acknowledged as the dean of Apple bloggery, says of the Apple pessimists. "It's frustrating to see people say Apple has lost its mojo and its innovation, when they've changed so many industries in a decade." (Dalrymple is also among the select few bloggers to whom Apple will give advance briefings on new products, which might strengthen his outlook on the company.)

The Mac fans aren't immune to anxiety over the future of their favorite company. But fundamentally, they want something different than Wall Street does. Apple enthusiasts are happy when Apple keeps incrementally improving its product lines rather than inventing whole new ones, like a TV or a watch or a refrigerator, which might distract the company from its original mission—prioritizing growth over excellence.

"When the MacBook gets a little lighter, a little faster, a little better battery life, nobody cares," says Marco Arment, a developer who created Instapaper. "But we care! We all write about that stuff! Apple doesn't have to be blowing away the whole universe for us to talk about the things they are doing."

That's why, despite the doubts, Apple would have to implode before it lost the loyalty of most long-time supporters. Those who complain, for example, about Apple's refusal to make a hardware keyboard for the iPhone, or license its operating system, do so because they believe Apple is the only company able to making products worth using. "Apple's competence is implied, and then people get upset because the one company that will do things without screwing things up, without filling their computers with crapware, is not doing what they want it to do," Siracusa says.

A disillusioned Washington Redskins fan could, with minimal effort and no economic cost, decide to root for the Baltimore Ravens instead. Likewise, a Methodist could easily switch to a Presbyterian church. Leaving Apple is much more costly and cumbersome, requiring a new phone, new tablet, new laptop—a whole new constellation of products, even the creation of a new identity (in the cloud, anyway). That's discouraging enough for your average customer. For those who make a living off of Apple, like TidBITs' Engst, it's professional suicide.

The response, then, is not to abandon faith—but rather to become a loyal opposition, like liberals flanking Obama from the left, applying outside pressure to keep their priorities on the agenda. "The real risk to our continued use and enjoyment of Apple products isn't some external threat to Apple's insolvency," wrote David Sparks at MacWorld, "but rather Apple's own failure to deliver the products and services we expect."

But does Apple, whose philosophy is that it knows what consumers want better than consumers themselves, care what its longtime fans think? At the end of the TidBITs colloquium, Engst threw the question out to his circle of Apple lovers—people who've defined themselves by allegiance to a single company for more than two decades. "Is there any way those of us who fall in that category can in any way affect what Apple is doing to make sure it remains our tribe?" he asked.

The faces in the Google hangout erupted in laughter. They know the company too well.