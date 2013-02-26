After personally going through 27 drafts, Koop issued his report in October 1986. Koop's report tried to calm the rising hysteria about AIDS by explaining that it could not be spread through casual social contact, but the report raised hackles on the right by calling for sexual education about AIDS in elementary school and by advocating the use of condoms by heterosexuals and homosexuals to prevent the spread of infection. Koop also addressed directly the new right's attempt to blame the epidemic on gays. "At the beginning of the AIDS epidemic many Americans had little sympathy for people with AIDS," Koop wrote. "The feeling was that somehow people from certain groups 'deserved' their illness. Let us put those feelings behind us. We are fighting a disease, not a people."

Koop's position was based on the assumption that as a "health man" he had to recommend programs that protect the public health even if they indirectly condoned behavior that he disapproved of. "With AIDS," Koop later explained, "the law has to wink at certain things. If you find all the prostitutes in a given community are infected, you have to step in and do something about it." Koop also believed that AIDS education had to be credible. "When you approach the 70 percent of sexually active teenagers and tell them to just say no, they laugh at you," Koop said.

Koop's pamphlet created a furor on the right. In its January 1987 issue, Conservative Digest charged that Koop is "proposing instructing in buggery for schoolchildren as young as the third grade on the spurious grounds that the problem is one of ignorance and not morality." National Review accused Koop of "criminal negligence" in recommending the use of condoms. In response, Koop accused National Review of "letting politics and ideology supersede science."

There is no doubt that Koop's actions reflected his view that as surgeon general he had to act as a "health man" rather than as a moralist. But when Koop talked about the issues raised by the AIDS epidemic, it became evident that his morals have also changed. Koop has lost some of his most extreme Calvinist convictions. In talking about AIDS, Koop went out of his way not to blame the gay community. He now rejected the idea that the state should pass laws against homosexuality. "I don't think such laws are enforceable," he said.

Koop's attitudes changed because of his encounter with the AIDS epidemic. "He suffers with the disease of AIDS and he suffers with prospect of millions of being affected. This is an agonizing situation for him, and it is very unsettling," Harold O.J. Brown explained. Koop let the struggle against AIDS color his views on a wide range of subjects in the same way the he once let the struggle against abortion color his view of "women's lib." He no longer condemned homosexuality, because he saw homosexuals as innocent victims of a terrible disease. He turned away from the right and from his former allies because he believed they lack compassion for AIDS victims.

Koop's last controversial act as Surgeon General was a report on the psychological effects of abortion is bound to raise new questions about whether he had abandoned his absolute opposition to abortion. Ironically, Reagan had asked Koop to do the report to mollify pro-life lobbyists angered by the administration's unwillingness to press their case defending the dismissal of a pro-life activist at Health and Human Services. White House aide Dinesh D'Souza had convinced the president that by documenting the terrible psychological effects of abortion, Koop's report would lay the basis for overturning Roe v. Wade. But in preparing the study, Koop acted as a "health man" rather than as an anti-abortion activist. He and several staff people went over the scientific evidence carefully, and became convinced that past studies demonstrating post-abortion stress were flawed.

Koop remained unalterably opposed to abortion, but he remained a professional committed to medical science and to the responsibilities of his office. "What has given me so much trouble in this job from the right," Koop told me in 1988 when I did a profile of him for The New Republic, "is that I separate ideology, religion and other things from my sworn duty as a health officer in this country." Koop remains a stirring example—to both left and right—of how a public official should conduct himself. He was one of the most impressive officials I ever had the chance to interview.