Of all the sequestration pink slips about to be handed down from Washington, the one for programs to vaccinate children seems particularly shortsighted. Sure, there are several other candidates for worst idea ever, from education cuts to defense cuts. But with childhood vaccinations, we have not only the emotional tug (our darling babies!) but also financial reality: Vaccines are one of the most cost-effective preventative strategies in health care, saving billions of dollars a year.

Indeed, federal support of the vaccination of children may be the best example of well-spent federal dollars. Because any time vaccination is stopped—­for religious or ideological or personal reasons—disease reappears. In the last decade, the U.S. and Europe have seen the return of pertussis (whooping cough), mumps, and measles due to incomplete vaccination, while Africa and Asia continue to battle outbreaks of polio. The famous Swine flu pandemic of 2009 infected about 60 million Americans and demonstrated the startling reach of a dangerous disease without an effective vaccination. And yet, with the sequester set to shave $2.4 billion off public health initiatives, there will be 840,000 fewer vaccinations—shots not given to infants and children (and a few adults) to prevent infections, all cheap to prevent and expensive to treat.

Plus, there is a very important point about infectious disease prevention that needs particular attention in these discussions. Infectious diseases, unlike heart failure or diabetes are, well, infectious. So sending sick people off to the emergency room—the theoretical healthcare safety net touted so enthusiastically by conservatives—is the exact wrong move. Where infections are concerned, the ER is anything but a safety net; rather, it's a hothouse of transmission, ground zero in the spread and amplification of infections. Indeed, almost all measles outbreaks investigated by the CDC over the last decade in the U.S. have started in a healthcare setting. Think about who is there: the sick and coughing next to the poor and under-vaccinated; the illegal immigrant and the alternative-med true believer next to the very young who fell off a table and the very old who fell on the floor—all of them susceptible to whatever new bug comes walking through the door.

Furthermore, the ERs hit by infectious disease outbreaks will struggle to run at capacity. Patients with other conditions will be seen more slowly by a reduced staff; hospital rooms upstairs will be filled with infectious patients, backing up people into the ER and lengthening already unacceptable waiting times. A little bit of misery for everyone.