David Brooks is nothing if not gracious. On Friday, the bespectacled and occasionally besieged New York Times columnist had a tantrum, or what qualifies for a tantrum by his mild-mannered standards. He did so by criticizing President Obama for failing to provide leadership in the debate over the sequester and fiscal priorities. High on the list of Obama's alleged sins was a supposed failure to offer substantial cuts to entitlements, particularly Medicare.

Within a few hours, every blogger with a grasp of policy and access to a laptop had pointed out the error: Obama has offered several key concessions, including a few that Brooks himself had endorsed. Brooks quickly appended a correction to the online version of his column and then, Tuesday, started his new column by saying that last week's was "unfair." "The White House approach is not what I would like, but it is more balanced than I described," he wrote. That's the kind of humility we see too rarely in writing about policy.

Brooks also used his column to talk up some new ideas, among them a Medicare proposal that comes from Yuval Levin, a conservative writer who is editor of National Affairs and a fellow at the Ethics and Public Policy Center. The idea, which Levin first unveiled in a New York Times op-ed earlier in February, is to raise the eligibility age for Medicare—but in a different, relatively novel way.

Past proposals, like the one Republican leaders have endorsed, called for gradually raising the age at which all seniors can enroll in Medicare. Critics pointed out some problems with this scheme—among them, the fact that many seniors desperately need the financial protection of government-provided insurance, because they have so little money or, in the worst of cases, have no job at all. Levin would address this problem by adjusting the eligibility age based on wealth, so that wealthier seniors had to wait longer to enroll in the government program but less wealthy seniors did not. Levin is still working out the specifics, but he tells me, via e-mail, that this scheme would probably save the federal government a lot of money—maybe not $125 billion over ten years, as the previous proposals would have yielded, but a big chunk of that. At the same time, he says, it would protect lower-income seniors.