A lot depends on Senator Mike Enzi, whose current Senatorial term ends next year. Enzi is sixty-nine years old, and political prognosticators have speculated that Enzi might retire in 2014 because of his failure to gain a leadership position in the Senate. If he steps down, Cheney could run to replace him. Or if Representative Cynthia Lummis, the state's sole member of the House of Representatives, decides to go for Enzi’s Senate seat, Cheney could instead run for the seat her father held until 1989.

Of course, Enzi’s retirement is far from certain: He has two fundraisers scheduled this month. If he runs again, he'd be very hard for Cheney to beat him in a Republican primary. But if he doesn't, Cheney will be in a strong position—one that results from her association with something that might work against her in 49 or so other states: the Cheney brand. Cheney's Q ratings may be subterranean nationwide, but he is still active in his home state's Republican politics. He spoke at last April’s state GOP convention (Liz spoke too), and again at the Wyoming Republican Committee Party fundraising dinner earlier this month.

“He’s a very popular guy in Wyoming,” says Shawn Whitman, a political consultant and former staffer of three former U.S. senators from Wyoming. (The state is, not coincidentally, one of the three most conservative in the country, according to a recent Gallup Poll.)

Like her father, Liz is a foreign policy wonk. She used to work at the State Department and has enough pro-Israel credentials to make Bill Kristol coo. Plus, she has a Fox News contract, five kids, and blond PTA-Mom bangs. She's one of the few rich, well connected, home-grown Washingtonians with the rare advantage of actually having high name-ID in a distant constituency where home-state bona fides matters. “There has been a sense for several years that she is interested in electoral politics and would be her father’s political heir. There is excitement about that,” says Elliott Abrams, a family friend and fellow neo-conservative.

Cheney’s budding political persona is on display on Twitter—where she refers to her state as “God’s country,” advertises appearances on “Hannity” (she often guest-hosts), offers righteous indignation over the Benghazi attack, praises torture, and illustrates her life as a Wyoming mom with photographs like the one of moose that turned up unexpectedly at her front stoop and the birthday cake her eight-year-old dropped on the laundry room floor.